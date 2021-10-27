Selection checks Ecuador and has praise and concerns for the game in the interior of Argentina | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team will play two more matches this year, against Colombia and Argentina, on 11 and 16 November, but the first round of Qualifiers is planned for 2022. Therefore, a CBF delegation traveled to Quito this week , site of the duel against Ecuador, at the end of January.

The tendency is for players to present themselves to the national team directly in Ecuador, to facilitate logistics and save preparation time. A similar strategy was used earlier this month, when coach Tite received the athletes in Bogotá, Colombia.

CBF employees who went to Ecuador will inspect possible places for training and accommodation.

Meanwhile, the organization is still taking care of the details of the trip to the derby against Argentina, in three weeks’ time. The duel will be in the interior of the country, in the city of San Juan.

On a recent visit to the site, CBF found it difficult to find five-star hotels, which is the national team’s standard. This scenario did not please and generated a notification to Conmebol.

In addition, Brazil is awaiting authorization to land directly in San Juan. So far, the local airport does not have a sanitary corridor, a condition for foreigners to enter the country.

The fact that the entire Brazilian delegation is vaccinated is seen as a facilitator for access by the CBF.

During an inspection in Argentina two weeks ago, members of the organization were satisfied with the lawn of the Bicentenário stadium, which is ten years old – it was built for the Copa America 2011 – and has a capacity for 25 thousand people.

There was also praise from those involved in organizing the game. San Juan is about a thousand kilometers from Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital.

Brazil is unbeaten after 11 games in the Qualifiers, with 31 points, and leads the competition. Argentina is in second with 25.