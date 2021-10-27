Senator Charged with Homophobia After Criticizing 16-Year-Old Influencer in MA Government Campaign | Maranhão

Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) was criticized this Tuesday afternoon (26), after making a post on social networks when he repudiated the choice of the Maranhão government to invite homosexual influencer Alex Brito, known as Bota Pó, 16 years old, to star in the campaign to launch the state’s new education platform. After being accused of homophobia, the congressman deleted the post.

When questioning the campaign, the politician stated that the play was an “apology for homosexuality”:

“The government of Maranhão, when launching the platform Gonçalves Dias de Educação, instead of using a young man from Maranhão as a poster boy who has distinguished himself in some area, preferred to put a young gay man playing the role of a girl. Now, looking coldly, to What’s the need for it? Is it an apology for homosexuality or not? Regrettable this situation we’ve been through. Nothing against someone’s sexual option. Now, wanting to force acceptance of this option by some as a rule and an apology for homosexual practice, that’s not acceptable “, he wrote, in the deleted post that was shared on social networks.

2 of 3 Senator accused of homophobia after criticizing 16-year-old influencer in MA government campaign — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Senator accused of homophobia after criticizing 16-year-old influencer in MA government campaign — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Alex Brito, known as “Bota Pó”, has nearly 500,000 followers on social networks and conquered the internet by sharing his simple routine in Bacabal, a municipality 240 km from São Luís. From a simple and humble family, Alex had been trying to be successful with the internet since 2017, when it started with makeup tutorials.

Jovem de Bacabal is successful with catchphrases and becomes a phenomenon on social networks

Senator deleted publication

The comment was met with outrage online and the senator’s publication was deleted. Later, Rocha made a new publication in which he stated that the criticism made by him was not against Alex Brito, but against the government’s campaign.

“Today, October 26, I made a post criticizing the Maranhão Government’s advertisement for the launch of a new educational platform for children. I read comments that I would be offending the digital influencer hired to do the advertisement. I deleted the post to make it clear that that was not my intention. I questioned the official advertisement, as I think it is up to each family to choose the moment and the way to approach the topic of sexuality with their children”, published Roberto Rocha.

3 of 3 Senator Roberto Rocha (PSB-MA) during vote on President Dilma’s impeachment process in the Senate, in Brasília — Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado Senator Roberto Rocha (PSB-MA) during voting on President Dilma’s impeachment process in the Senate, in Brasília — Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado

what does the influencer say

Alex Brito commented on the controversy involving the senator through social networks. “I love you guys. Thanks for all the strength #outsideprejudice,” wrote the influencer. “Accepting is your choice, respect is everyone’s duty”, he completed in another post. Wanted by g1, the team of “Bota Pó” has not officially commented until the last update of this report.

Maranhão LGBTQIA+ Council publishes repudiation

The repercussion of Roberto Rocha’s publication caused LGBTI+ social movements in Maranhão, together with entities, associations, unions, councils and NGOs, to publish together a note of repudiation of the senator’s position. See below:

“The parliamentarian’s post distills prejudice and configures hate speech against the LGBTI+ population when trying to ridicule the propaganda for being the protagonist of an LGBTI+ teenager.

It is worth pointing out that the promotion made by the state government focuses on education and virtual platforms, which is right both in choosing a person with a lot of influence and followers on social networks and in denoting that educational spaces should be plural spaces and with respect for diversity .

At no point in the campaign is there any talk about sexual orientation or gender identity. Saying, as the senator does, that the propaganda “apology for homosexuality” implies a lack of knowledge, since it does not influence the condition of being or not LGBTI+, as well as demonstrating their lack of commitment to social minorities.