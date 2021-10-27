Senator deletes post after being accused of homophobia against 16-year-old MA influencer

RIO — Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) deleted a post he had made this Tuesday criticizing the choice of the Maranhão government by homo-affective influencer Alex Brito, known as Bota Pó, aged 16, to star in the release of a platform of the State Department of Education. He was accused of homophobia. The politician questioned when commenting on the campaign:

“The government of Maranhão, when launching the platform Gonçalves Dias de Educação, instead of using a young man from Maranhão as a poster boy who has distinguished himself in some area, preferred to put a young gay man playing the role of a girl. Now, looking coldly, to What’s the need for it? Is it an apology for homosexuality or not? Regrettable this situation we’ve been through. Nothing against someone’s sexual option. Now, wanting to force acceptance of this option by some as a rule and an apology for homosexual practice, that’s not acceptable “, he wrote, in the deleted post that was shared on social networks.

Roberto Rocha’s post that was deleted by him after criticism Photo: Social Networks / Reproduction

Later, Rocha returned to Instagram and, in a new post, stated that the criticism made by him was not against Alex Brito, but against the government campaign: “Today, 26/10, I made a post criticizing the propaganda from the Maranhão Government for the launch of a new educational platform for children. I read comments that I would be offending the digital influencer hired to do the advertisement. I deleted the post to make it clear that this was not my intention. I questioned the official advertisement, as I think that it is up to each family to choose the moment and the way to approach the topic of sexuality with their children”.

The influencer also went to the social network to comment on the controversy. “I love you. Thank you for all your strength #outsideprejudice,” she wrote, who later also stated: “Accepting is your choice, respect is everyone’s duty.” Alex’s mother, Dalva Nascimento Antonia, who monitors the young woman’s profile, shared the senator’s post and commented: “Sexual orientation does not define character”.

Thanks made by the influencer Photo: Instagram / Reproduction

web reaction

Rocha’s post caused indignation in several internet users, who rejected the politician’s speech. Influencer and presenter from Maranhão Thaynara OG shared a story supporting Bota Pó:

“These homophobic comments disguised as ‘opinion’ hurt a lot. Even more when they come from someone who is there to represent their people. Recognizing prejudice is the 1st step to change society. The importance of choosing Bota Pó for the campaign is huge ! This is an advance in representation, in search of an increasingly egalitarian school environment. Booties, count on me for everything! I’m very proud of you and you represent Maranhão very well.”