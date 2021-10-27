Sequoia (SEQL3) acquires 41% of Lincros Soluções em Software for R$ 38 million

Sequoia Logística (Disclosure: Facebook)

Sequoia (SEQL3) entered into an agreement to acquire 41% of the shares of the capital stock of Lincros Soluções em Software.

Sequoia paid R$38 million for 41% of Lincros’ equity, with an option to buy control from the third year, based on the development of the business plan and metrics for acquisition or capital increase.

According to the company, this is another important step in the construction of its logistics and transport marketplace.

In addition to boosting critical enablers of operational efficiency and technology applied to the company’s own operations, it also represents a focus on the growing digital transformation of the logistics market.

According to a statement, as well as the acquisition of Frenet, Sequoia will keep Lincros’ operation fully independent and as an agnostic platform, always with the main objective of providing the best service to customers.

Finally, Sequoia informed that consummation of the transaction is subject to compliance with certain conditions precedent.

Lincros

Founded in 2012, Lincros is a leading logtech in the SaaS segment for B2B companies that helps large shippers in Brazil to be more efficient in their transport operations.

The company’s strategic differential is the offering of a complete package of solutions, offering services such as routing, freight optimization, real-time tracking and TMS Embarcador (Transportation Management System, in Portuguese).

In 2020, Lincros recorded net revenue of R$16 million and has around 164 clients, with a low concentration in the portfolio and focus on shippers from various industries. Also, in 2021, it issued around 18 million invoices, which corresponded to 650,000 trips.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related