Series and realities with dogs and cats tell the life of pet lovers | dogs

Disclosure / Netflix Series tell the lives of people who are fond of pets; meet 4

It is undeniable: pet lovers love to consume the most varied content about dogs and cats. Or even know stories of people who, like them, would do anything to please their pets and make them as comfortable as possible.

For pet “fathers” and “mothers”, there is nothing better than watching real or fictional stories that express how the love for pets can lead people to perform unimaginable and thought-provoking feats. Reports of people who were saved by dogs, or who are fully dedicated to animals.

cat people

Disclosure / Netflix Series tell the lives of people who are fond of pets; meet 4

The Netflix series brings together several inspiring love stories between cats and guardians. With six episodes, the documentary production will portray the relationship of people with pussies, some that even became famous because of pets. This is the case of Moshow, the “cat rapper”, who gathers thousands of followers on social networks by displaying photos and videos of his cats, who pose for the cameras wearing hats, chains and accessories.

Another case also addressed in the series is a group of animal protectors who work on the Greek island of Siros, with a population of about 25,000 inhabitants and approximately 3,000 cats. In addition, ‘Cat People’ will show the story of Samantha, a trainer who trains cats to perform in musical shows.

Dogs only

Disclosure / Netflix Series tell the lives of people who are fond of pets; meet 4

Available on Netflix, the series features some emotional testimonials between dogs and their owners. ‘Only Dogs’ already has two full seasons, the first with six episodes and the second with four. In this way, in approximately 50 minutes, the audience will learn about the stories of dogs that saved the life of the tutors or the other way around.

(Continue reading below)

One of the episodes, for example, tells the story of Corrine, a young man with epilepsy, and Rory, a dog trained to detect epileptic seizures. There is also in the series the chronicle of a Brazilian priest in love with mutts. This love inspired other people to create a solidarity network, busy finding new homes for the animals.

Canine Intervention

Disclosure / Netflix Series tell the lives of people who are fond of pets; meet 4

The production will follow the daily life of Jas Leverette, a dog trainer who promises to educate animals that seem irretrievable. For the trainer, no breed exhibits behaviors that cannot be corrected. In the first episode, the trajectory of Lady Macbeth is narrated, an aggressive pitbull who has just been adopted and has violent attitudes with all the friends of the new tutor.

Jas Leverette is the founder of one of the most famous canine training centers in the United States, called Cali K9. The series, however, generated controversy among the public: while a group of people signed a petition to renew ‘Canina Intervention’, another petitioned for the series to be cancelled. The two groups differ in the methods used by the trainer. For now, there is still no news about the renovation.

And Bruno!

Disclosure / Netflix Series tell the lives of people who are fond of pets; meet 4

Launched in 2019, the series “It’s Bruno!” received an Emmy nomination for Best Comedy or Short Drama Series. In it, we accompany Malcolm Bartello (Solvan Naim), a Brooklyn resident who is entirely dedicated to taking care of his pet dog Bruno, as well as fighting for the neighborhood to take care of the pet with due respect.

The production exposes several common situations in the routine of cravings for dogs, such as being offended if someone misses the pet’s name or fighting with people who do not collect the animals’ feces. Malcolm lives to provide the best possible conditions for Bruno: he prepares a meal every morning, brushes the pet’s teeth, takes him for walks and teaches him tricks.