Series features Chucky doll killing young people who bully a gay boy – 10/26/2021 – Illustrated

Historically, bullying is an almost inseparable part of school life, no matter how harmful. Bullying and assaulting colleagues has always been and continues to be a frequent practice in high school corridors, so much so that the figure of the depressed, lonely and persecuted young man is commonplace in teen movies and series.

This was true when Don Mancini was growing up in the 1970s, and it remains true today. At 58, however, he decided to put his most famous character to symbolically take revenge on the bullies — Chucky, the killer puppet he created for the cinema in 1988, now invades television to protect his tormented owner.

In the series named after the toy serial killer, which debuts on Star+ this Wednesday, we follow Jake, a teenager who wants to be an artist and has a predisposition to create works with pieces of old dolls, which makes him a freak to the eyes of the popular cousin, a poor girl for the schoolgirl and a “faggot” for her father, who was widowed a few years ago.

But at a garage sale, the protagonist, who is in fact gay, meets Chucky, the puppet possessed by the spirit of a murderer introduced to the public in “Killer Toy”, and decides to keep him. The creature, who would say, seems to have a heart and decides to protect the boy from the bullies in his life, starting a new season of grotesque murders.

“This show is a big middle finger for the guys who stalked me in high school. On my social media, where the people who went to school with me are, I can rub this show in their face and finally say ‘being gay is cool'” , says Mancini, himself a homosexual, who sees history as “poetic justice”.

Not that violence should be the answer to bullying, but the screenwriter and director operates in a terrain where the only rule is the more blood, the better. Chucky, after all, is one of the most iconic characters in slasher, a subgenre of horror in which an assassin kills countless victims in a very explicit and often absurd way.

Here, it’s no different. In the first death we see in “Chucky”, a man walks into the power board of his house, which has suddenly gone dark. Barefoot, he fiddles with a few buttons and a light comes on. It lights up a loose wire and the doll’s evil face, which spews gallons of bile onto the floor, causing the character to be electrocuted to death.

This shouldn’t shock anyone who is used to the doll. Since 1988, Chucky has been making victims in creative ways. In all, the seminal “Toy Killer” yielded six sequels, the last from 2017, and a remake that, two years ago, ignored the franchise’s mythology and tried to restart the plot from scratch.

In it, the puppet was not possessed—it was killing because of a virus that took over its artificial intelligence system after a case of industrial sabotage. The fruits were not as good as expected and, now, in the series “Chucky”, the producers decided to continue the original narrative line.

The idea of ​​turning to television for the first time, says Mancini, is due to the constant attempt to reinvent the franchise. “That’s how we’ve always kept the character in the zeitgeist. We started as a slasher, then with ‘Chucky’s Bride’ we went back to comedy and then with ‘Chucky’s Curse’ we brought him into goth horror. “

This, however, is the biggest reinvention Chucky has ever gone through, says the series’ creator and director, as the new format allows other characters and potential victims of the plastic serial killer to be explored in depth.

What may seem new to the franchise at first, but actually far from being, is the LGBTQIA+ theme. In a scene from “Chucky” that went viral on social media, the title character talks to teenager Jake. “You know, I have a queer, gender-fluid child,” he says. “And are you okay with it?” asks the boy. “I’m not a monster, Jake,” he replies, in one of the series’ flashes of humor.

In fact, in 2004, long before the discussion of gender and sexuality invaded the screen, fans of the franchise were introduced to Chucky’s son, who sometimes identified himself as Glen and sometimes as Glenda. The nod to diversity was not wide open, but it was there.

“I started consciously injecting queer content into the franchise in 1998 with ‘Chucky’s Bride.’ Sure, I wrote a character who was openly gay for the film, but the aesthetic also spoke to a kind of gay sensibility; actors like Jennifer Tilly had a connection with that audience. The movie was a hit, and I felt encouraged to keep doing it,” says Mancini, who had Glen kill pop princess Britney Spears in one of the features.

“Today I feel a certain responsibility, especially with this show, because I like to give the young, horror-loving LGBTQIA+ audience a character they can relate to—I didn’t have that in the 1970s and 1980s.”

Perhaps because of this lack of representation in the genre, one of Mancini’s professional dreams, he says, is to bring together Chucky and Freddy Krueger, the deformed monster with metal claws from “The Nightmare Hour”. The second chapter of the slasher franchise, after all, is now celebrated as a metaphor for the 1980s fear of homosexuality — and, on top of that, it has countless scenes that ooze not just blood but homoeroticism as well.

This is just one of Mancini’s plans to continue introducing Chucky to new generations. The expectation is that other seasons will follow this television debut of the character —if it depends on the critics and the public, this should happen— and that they will coexist simultaneously with new films. “We basically want Chucky to take over the world,” jokes the script-director.