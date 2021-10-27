Shares could still go up 30%, says XP after 3rd quarter balance sheet

THE Klabin (KLBN11) delivered in the third quarter what the market expected, according to a report by XP Investments this Tuesday (26) signed by Thales Carmo.

The brokerage maintained the purchase recommendation for the company’s shares, with a target price of R$32 over the next 12 months — which is equivalent to an increase of about 30.7% on this Tuesday’s price of R$24. 48.

In the third quarter, Klabin’s recurring Ebitda (Earnings Before Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) of R$1.928 billion came strictly in line with XP’s estimate —up 7% compared to the second quarter and growth of 56% year-on-year.

According to Carmo, the positive highlights were the higher realized prices in practically all business lines, as well as the better mix of pulp sales.

“On the downside, pulp costs were 8% above our estimates, and the increase in scraps continued to pressure recycled paper production costs,” he said.

Cellulose and exchange

In the pulp segment, the analyst said that the currency devaluation environment in Brazil should continue to favor Klabin’s future results, despite the fall in hardwood pulp prices in China — which in the third quarter had an average quotation of US$ 657 per ton, 15% indentation to the range from April to June.

In the worst possible scenario, the Independent Fiscal Institute (IFI) considers that the dollar may reach R$5.92 next year, as per the October report.