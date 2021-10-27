Shiba Inu risks falling as SHIB’s October price rises 574% near exhaustion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) could see a retraction of almost 25%-35% due to fears that the cryptocurrency’s excessive price rise in October left it overvalued, shows a leading indicator.

Called the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the indicator measures the magnitude of recent changes in an instrument’s price to assess its oversold and overbought conditions. The result can be anywhere between 0 and 100, with a reading below 30 showing the instrument’s oversold and above 70 showing its overbought status.

SHIB crossed above 70 on Oct 3 and peaked around 94 three days later. Ideally, your overbought reading could have resulted in a price correction. But the SHIB continued its rally as the monthly session progressed, eventually rising more than 574% to its five-month high of $0.00004860 on October 26th.

bearish divergence

On the other hand, Shiba Inu’s RSI declined, thus creating a wide divergence between SHIB price and momentum. This reflected an underlying weakness in the cryptocurrency’s continued uptrend, increasing the possibilities for a pullback in the coming days.

SHIB/USDT daily price chart with divergence between rising price and falling RSI. Source: TradingView

In addition, the last three price candles on the daily chart for Shiba Inu formed a streak of higher highs at their close. But this coincided with trading volumes falling three days in a row, further validating the underlying weakness of SHIB’s uptrend.

This does not mean an immediate price correction. According to the breakout that followed the formation of a Bullish Streamer indicator, SHIB bulls appeared to be eyeing $0.00005222 as their next bullish target.

SHIB price retraction of 25% –35%?

A Fibonacci retracement chart between the high of the Shiba Inu swing of USD 0.00003466 and the low of the swing of USD 0.00000621 has shown a series of levels that previously served as support and resistance.

For example, the 1.618 Fib line on the chart nearly coincided with the Shiba Inu High Streamer target, just two notches up at $0.00005224.

Thus, the resistance confluence of the 1.618 Fib line and Bullish Streamer target has increased the potential of the SHIB to test the $0.00005222 – $0.00005224 price range before undergoing a strong price correction.

Daily SHIB/USDT price chart with Fibonacci retracement levels. Source: TradingView

In doing so, the cryptocurrency’s next downside target is near the 1.0 Fib line of $0.00003466, nearly 25%-35% below the current price and $0.00005224.

On the other hand, a break above the 1.0 Fib line risks temporarily invalidating the entire bearish configuration. That said, a bullish move could still leave the SHIB overvalued based on its RSI readings, increasing the potential for a correction in future sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

SEE MORE: