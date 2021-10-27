Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cryptocurrency Ignores Elon Musk and Sets New Price Record

The cryptocurrency meme Shiba Inu (SHIB), considered the main rival of Dogecoin (DOGE), almost hit 20% in appreciation this Tuesday afternoon (26) and was traded at US$ 0.000049 in the majority exchanges, considering Coinmarketcap data from the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the SHIB is worth US$ 0.000047.

Chart of the last 24 hours of SHIB. Source: Coinmarketcap

With this performance, altcoin already surpasses approximately 10% the historical price reached last Sunday, which was US$ 0.000044. Remember that after the peak, the SHIB dropped more than 20% — to $0.000034 — after Elon Musk responded to a Twitter user who owned “no” Shiba Inu currency.

Shiba Inu and Elon Musk

The fact is that billionaires are much sought after on social networks to make guesses about one or another cryptocurrency. Usually when he taps the name of someone — whether bitcoin or altcoin — he instantly influences his market, as he’s an avowed fan of crypto technology and has 61 million Twitter followers. Musk’s favoritism, however, is reserved for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

Despite the ups and downs, the Shiba Inu is already worth six times more than 30 days ago, that is, on September 26, the SHIB was trading at US$ 0.0000071. This week, the accumulation of high is already around 70%.