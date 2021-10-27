Sincerely, Abumani talks about Joseph and Asenate’s son: “Ugly”

In the next chapters of Genesis, Manasseh, son of Joseph (Juliano Laham) and asnate (Letícia Almeida), will be born. The governor of Egypt is going to take advantage of his wife’s nap to spend a little time with the heir in the company of Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira).

“He’s so cute, right?”, will comment the warrior. “Yesterday you said he was ugly”, will rebut Judah’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues). “It’s because he’s a little wrinkled. But what I meant is that he’s so ugly he’s cute”, will justify the servant.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“I’m not even going to try to understand what that means. Do you want to get it?”, will ask the protagonist. “No, he is too small”, will react Abumani. Joseph will be admiring the heir. “He’s really cute, isn’t he? I never imagined I would be so blessed. God has done so much for me”, the good guy will vibrate.

“Yes, for both of us”, will point Abumani. “My father would have liked so much to have met my son”, will lament Joseph, who no longer saw Jacob (Petronio Gontijo) after being sold into slavery by his brothers, which made his father think he died.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the Daily, up-to-date summary of the Genesis chapters.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other TV soap operas.