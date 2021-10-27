Social-Democracy is going through crisis in the country

posted on 10/27/2021 03:00 / updated on 10/27/2021 10:55 AM



Leonel Brizola – (credit: Agência O Globo – 1/19/83)

The column title takes us back to the beginning of everything. Social Democracy has its origins in the 19th century, as a result of a political movement associated with labor unions and Marxist ideas. His rise to power took place in 1910, in Germany, after 20 years of vigorous struggles, which ensured political achievements, such as the broad right to vote, freedom of expression, press and organization, and social achievements, such as the reduction of the working hours, collective contracts, basic education, medical care and social security, in the wake of the second industrial revolution.

With almost 1 million members, Social Democracy came to power by winning 30% of the vote, becoming the main party in the German parliament, with a leadership that brought together workers’ leaders and great intellectuals. The Russian Revolution of 1905 and the Mexican Revolution (1910), in addition to the prestige of socialists in France and labor in England, turned the Second International (the first had an ephemeral life) into the most vigorous political movement of the early 20th century. World War I and that put everything to waste, because the German and Labor Social Democrats supported the war.

Nationalism imploded the Second International. In Russia, Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin seized the peace banner in both hands and seized power, creating the Communist International. After World War II, Social Democracy returned to power in several Western European countries, while the Communists extended their power to the so-called Eastern Europe, until the collapse of the Soviet Union, as well as China, Cuba and Vietnam, where remain in power.

In Brazil, under the strong influence of positivist ideas, which have always been heterodox here, there has never been a proper social-democratic tradition. The Communist Party, founded by Astrojildo Pereira in 1922, was the work of nine anarchists. The Socialist Party created by tenentistas, in support of Getúlio Vargas, in 1932, failed, for obvious reasons. It was only in 1947, under the leadership of João Mangabeira, that the Brazilian Socialist Party was created by politicians and intellectuals of the so-called Democratic Left.

The PSB was opposed to the communists, led by Luís Carlos Prestes, and to the two parties created by Getúlio Vargas in 1945, the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), formed by politicians and leaders linked to official unions, and the Social Democratic Party, constituted by former interventors of the Vargas government. As can be seen, nothing to do with social democracy, which emerged from the Second World War as an important political force in several European countries, which accepted capitalism and acted to mitigate its effects considered perverse.

Who is who?



The Socialist International defends civil liberties, property rights and representative democracy, in which citizens choose the direction of government through regular elections with competing political parties. In economics, the theories of British economist John Maynard Keynes (1883-1946) fit him like a glove, but they were progressively mitigated by social-liberal ideas. In Brazil, with the 1979 party reform, even before redemocratization, there was a race to represent social democracy here.

The one who arrived first was the Labor Leonel Brizola, thanks to links with Portuguese socialist leader Mario Soares, who sponsored the PDT’s entry into the international organization, leaving former governor Miguel Arraes and the PSB to see ships. However, after the electoral victory of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Socialist International held its 22nd congress in São Paulo in 2003, which was a kind of recognition of the PT as a social-democratic force. Recently, Lula was the star of the Congress of the Spanish Socialist-Workers Party, led by Felipe Gonzales.

That meeting, however, had been emptied: the German, Gerhard Schröder (Social Democrat); the British, Tony Blair (labour); and the Swede, Göran Persson (Social Democrat), all then in power, identified much more with the PSDB of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso. As Brazil is a country of misplaced ideas, as Roberto Schwarz said, when showing how liberal ideas were undermined by the reality of a slave-owning and socially backward country, the social-democratic ideals, even if biased, continue to be disputed by different parties. In a way, the PSDB previews, with the dispute between governors João Doria, from São Paulo, and Eduardo Leite, from Rio Grande do Sul, two liberal politicians, are another step in this tortuous path of political ideals in Brazil.