Solskjaer gets new term from United’s board, says newspaper

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gained another time from work this Tuesday (26), and is guaranteed in charge of Manchester United for at least three more games. The information was published this Tuesday (26), by the newspaper “Manchester Evening News”.

The British periodical also reported a visit by the legendary Sir Alex Fergunson, who spoke with Solskjaer and reinforced his confidence in the work being carried out.

Last Sunday (24), United was thrashed by 5-0 in the derby against Liverpool, playing at Old Trafford. Sir Alex Fergunson, who was following the game at the stadium, was caught with a disgruntled face and regretting the result. Soon after the match, few were those who guaranteed the permanence of Solskjaer, who was left with the situation even more shaken at the club.

What is certain now is that the Norwegian coach has three games to try to save his job. The sequence includes games against Tottenham, Atalanta (Champions League) and Manchester City. If the English team achieves three positive results, the coach’s stay will be extended, otherwise Solskjaer may have to pack his bags right after Manchester City’s derby against Pep Guardiola’s City.

Looking also for continental success, Manchester United’s board has been pleased with the team’s performance in the Champions League. Although the team has achieved two positive results just at the end of the games against Villarreal and Atalanta, the team’s will has counted positively. Managers were extremely pleased with the comeback against Atalanta after being 2-0 down.

Also according to the Manchester Evening News, Sir Alex Fergunson gave Solskjaer some tips during his conversation with the coach. The goal is for the team to be able to recover in the next round of the Premier League, against Tottenham. Vice-champion in the competition last season, Manchester United is only in 7th place and has four victories in the nine games they played.