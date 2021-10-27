Son of Adriane Galisteu makes his debut in musical show – Prisma

Vittorio Galisteu Iódice, 11 years old, son of Adriane Galisteu and Alexandre Iódice, is one of the protagonists of the musical show magical christmas, showing from November 6th at Teatro Claro SP, directed by Billy Bond.

It will be the boy’s first stage experience, and he says he is very excited.

Vittorio will play one of the two protagonist children:

“Wow, I’m super excited. Today I just talked about it”, he declares.

A 5th grader and full of energy, Vittorio is a sports fan.

He says that his hobby is playing football and that, when he’s not at school, he enjoys surfing and skating.

Among the superheroes he’s fan of — a crowd ranging from Batman to Superman — he prefers Spider-Man and the Hulk.

In the show, he’ll be like a chick in the trash next to his idols.

This year, the Christmas musical comes early.

The classic show, by director Billy Bond, starts on November 6th.

In its seventh year, the superproduction features Santa Claus alongside the princesses (and their princes) Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, Elza (Snow Queen) and Sleeping Beauty and the superheroes Batman, Catwoman, Man- Spider, Superman and The Incredible Hulk.

With the sound of Tchaikovsky and John Lennon, among others, the show is adapted to the protocols, with masked actors and the everyday reality of the pandemic inserted in the dramaturgy and staging.