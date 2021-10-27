Sonnen compares Borrachinha to Jon Jones, gives advice and predicts the Brazilian’s future

UFC legend and Anderson Silva’s former rival, Sonnen analyzed Borrachinha’s situation after two straight losses

legend of UFC, the American Chael Sonnen endorsed Dana White’s speech that Paulo Borrachinha should move up in the organization…

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Borrachinha lives an unprecedented situation in his MMA career, with two consecutive losses (Adesanya and Vettori), after winning 13 fights in a row to start his cartel. The Brazilian arrived in the fight week completely overweight in the middleweight division (84kg) and both had to fight in the light heavyweight division, up to 93kg.

“Paulo Costa at light heavyweight. I like the way that sounds, guys. When Paulo fought Adesanya, I said he wouldn’t go back to middleweight. I thought it would be designed by his team, but I was still right, he it didn’t come back. And it won’t come back. Paulo retaliated a little now saying that middleweight is his division. No, it’s not! We’ve proven it, don’t make the same mistake twice. He failed to hit 185 (pounds) and then 195, that means he’s a light heavyweight. And he did an amazing fight for five rounds, that means he has the quality to fight for a title,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

“Paul would do himself a lot of good if he challenged people. When he calls someone to fight sooner, he’ll give the impression that he’s accepted that he’s a light heavyweight. And he has to play this game with himself, psychologically. Aspen Ladd is going through this right now. Number 3 in the world, she still doesn’t believe she’s a featherweight. Jon Jones is going through this right now. The best in the world doesn’t believe he can change his weight yet. You have to get through that barrier. And this is very personal for the athlete. But we’ll only know that Paulo overcame this when he challenges someone, it could be anyone,” he added.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Sonnen even compared the Brazilian’s situation with that of Jon Jones, against whom he even fought for the belt in his UFC career.

“You saw what I saw. Paulo wasn’t too small, too weak, too tired or not at all! You saw he looked great. But until he understood… It’s just like Jon Jones. He was world champion, but he hasn’t reached that point yet (going to heavyweight). Paul was absolutely great. Imagine what it would be like if he already knew he would fight in this division, what it would be like if he could focus more on training and not cutting weight. How would it be if he could be a little happier, a little more comfortable, traveling a little easier…”.

Finally, Sonnen also said who he thinks Borrachinha would face if he moved up to the light heavyweights.

“I can predict for you: Paulo Costa will fight Anthony Smith. But it’s not necessarily the best fight to do. The light heavyweights won’t ask to fight Paulo. They’re going to see an exterminator they weren’t expecting. And top guys hate new guys, they don’t have to fight new guys. And no one has so far challenged Paul. It won’t be long before they realize that Paulo needs a fight that matters and that Anthony will fight anyone. It will be by eliminating the chickens that don’t want the fight.”