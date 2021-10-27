Spanish court accepts appeal and Lucas Hernández, French side for Bayern, will not be arrested | international football

“We consider that the appeal must be accepted and the suspension of the execution of the deprivation of liberty imposed on Lucas François Bernard Hernández must be granted,” announced the Madrid Provincial Hearing, one day before the deadline for the player to start serving. of the six-month sentence.

The suspension of the sentence is for a period of four years and is subject to Lucas Hernández “not committing any offense during the period”, as well as the payment of a fine of 96,000 euros (BRL 620,000).

The case began in 2017, when Lucas Hernández and his partner Amelia Lorente were convicted of domestic violence in February of that year to 31 days of community work and to remain apart and without communication for six months for a case of mutual domestic violence.

Just four months later, already reconciled, the player and his partner were intercepted at Madrid airport, on their way back from a trip to the United States.

The player was detained for an hour before being released, while Amelia Lorente was not detained because she had not yet been formally communicated with the restraining order.

For this episode, Lucas Hernández was tried and sentenced in December 2019 to six months in prison for violating the restraining order determined in February 2017.

