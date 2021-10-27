Spanish island of La Palma records 184 earthquakes in 24 hours – News

The activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, located on the island of La Palma, Spain, caused 184 earthquakes in 24 hours, 17 of which were felt by the population, as disclosed on Tuesday (26) by the National Geographic Institute of the European country (IGN) .

The highest magnitude to be recorded since yesterday, happened at 2:05 am on Tuesday (Eastern Time) and had a magnitude of 4.2 degrees on the Richter scale.

The tremor occurred in the town of Villa de Mazo, where last Saturday (23) another 4.9 degree was observed, the most intense since the beginning of the eruption of Cumbre Vieja, in September 19.

Of the other earthquakes in the last 24 hours, 80 had magnitudes equal to or greater than 3 degrees on the Richter scale, all detected in Fuencaliente and Villa de Mazo, where the island’s seismic activity is concentrated.

On Monday night (25), the volcano suffered a new rupture on the summit, which caused lava overflow and landslides. The magma flow was mainly displaced to the west, over the main one that was expelled and over the mountain of the city of Todok.

The geodetic network of stations, installed at La Palma, detected a ground elevation of more than 10 centimeters in the last 24 hours, in addition to a deformation to the south, at the station closest to the volcano’s eruption centers.

In addition, weather conditions in the region are favoring an improvement in air quality, including allowing airport operation in the Canary Islands.