Speak, Maurão: Criticism of Renato Gaúcho is absolutely pertinent – 10/27/2021

The criticisms that have been made of Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo are ‘absolutely relevant’, according to an analysis made by Mauro Cezar Pereira in the box “Fala, Maurão”. For the columnist of UOL Esporte, the team is disorganized and the rubro-negro coach deserves questions from the press and fans.

“Renato Gaúcho went from heaven to purgatory with Flamengo’s last games, which hasn’t won for three games and was not doing well. There’s a pack of bad matches at Maracanã under the command of the coach. In all of them, the team won 1-0 and it was not able to react in the slightest. The embezzlement may even mitigate the criticism a little, but it doesn’t justify such a disorganized team”, he analyzes.

“All this shows that the criticisms are absolutely pertinent. And they are even fairer when Renato says he ‘will see what happens’ in the Brazilian Championship. He is being criticized only for his mistakes, and perhaps for his limitations as a coach. Renato receives criticism and deserves it,” he adds.

Mauro Cezar cites the work done by Jorge Jesus and says that the fans got used to the ‘another level’ presented by the team led by the Portuguese coach.

“In 2019, Flamengo got used to the so-called ‘another level’. An international coach with the capacity to do things that no coach in Brazil is capable of doing,” he says.

Flamengo de Renato Gaúcho returns to the field tonight (27) to face Athletico-PR in the semifinal match of the Copa do Brasil. The duel, which takes place at Maracanã, is scheduled for 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).