Sponsors ask Minas for ‘appropriate measures’ against the homophobic posture of Maurício Souza; Douglas celebrates

Sponsors of the Minas Tênis Clube have demanded an attitude from the institution in relation to the central Maurício Souza, who, throughout this last month, has published posts with homophobic content. Main supporter, Fiat stressed that it is against promoting any hate speech.

“In relation to the recent statements by the player Maurício Souza, of the Fiat Minas Gerdau volleyball team, Fiat declares its repudiation of any expression of homophobic nature, considering unacceptable manifestations motivated by prejudice, disrespectful or excluding impetus (…). Fiat repudiates any type of statement that promotes hatred, exclusion or reduction of the human person and expects the institution to take the appropriate and necessary measures in the shortest possible time”, said the company, through a note.

Gerdau, Brazil’s largest steel producer, also went public to oppose Maurício’s publications.

“Gerdau reinforces its commitment to diversity and inclusion, a non-negotiable value for the company.”

On October 12th, Maurício criticized the comic book of the new Superman, in which the character appears kissing another man.

“Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go on and see where we’re going to end up…”, wrote the player.

And he also criticized TV Globo’s decision to use a neutral pronoun in soap operas, recognizing people who prefer not to identify with a specific gender.

Minas himself manifested himself on the matter: last Monday, 25th, the club said that Maurício’s opinion does not represent the team, but did not clarify whether the central will receive any kind of punishment.

Below, read the note from the Minas Gerais club.

“Minas Tênis Clube is aware of the public positioning of the athlete Maurício Souza, from Fiat/Gerdau/Minas. All federated athletes to the association are free to express themselves freely on their social networks. The Club is non-partisan, apolitical and is concerned with inclusion, diversity and other social causes. We do not accept homophobic, racist manifestations or any manifestation that violates the law. The association emphasizes that the player’s opinions do not represent the beliefs of the socio-sporting institution. Minas Tênis Clube considers that it has already talked to the athlete and has been providing internal guidance on the matter”.

Maurício’s co-star on the Olympic team, Douglas Souza thanked the automaker for its stance of repudiation of hate speech. On other occasions, the player, the first in the Brazilian men’s volleyball team to declare himself gay, in 2018, has already expressed that a discriminatory posture is something common in the sport.