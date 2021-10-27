Spotted fever: PM and city hall confirm death of policeman due to spotted fever; exams of the second dead under analysis

RIO — The Military Police and the City of Rio confirmed, this Tuesday, the death of a PM due to spotted fever. The exams of the second dead officer are still being analyzed. So far, no other police have had confirmed infection by the disease. His name was not given. The training where military police were allegedly contaminated with spotted fever was held in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio.

The City of Rio said that the policeman was a resident of Teresópolis. The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SMS-Rio) clarifies that cases are notified according to the patient’s municipality of residence. “The other police officers who participated in the training underwent clinical evaluation and complementary exams and are not considered suspected cases of the disease”, says the agency.

This Monday, actions to assess the environment and collect vectors took place at the specific location of the probable infection, in a joint effort between the Municipal and State Health Secretariats and the Military Police. SMS-Rio emphasizes that the Campo Grande neighborhood is not considered a spotted fever spot and that there are no infected vectors spread throughout the city. The spotted fever transmitting tick parasites large or wild animals, and is not a risk for the urban area.

Two PMs died after participating in the Crash Police Operations Course (COPC). The location of the course was confirmed by the press office of the State Secretariat of Military Police. State Secretary of Health Alexandre Chieppe said, on Monday, that the folder is investigating the deaths of agents and that the region has no history of the disease.

According to information obtained by GLOBO, the training took place in the Special Operations Battalion of Marines, known as Batalhão Tonelero. It is the military unit of the Commandos Amphibious (COMANF), which are an elite group of the Marine Corps of the Navy.

On Sunday, Corporal Mario César Coutinho de Amaral died, with suspicion of the disease. Mario had been with the corporation for nine years and in the Police Battalion of Shock (BPChq) for four years, where he was an instructor.

Last Friday, Sgt. Carlos Eduardo da Silva also died with suspicion. The officer was acting as an instructor for this year’s course and fell ill during the “forest stage” of instruction. Complementary tests to check the circumstances of the death, however, are still being carried out by the Hospital da Fiocruz, where the agent was hospitalized when he died.

According to secretary Alexandre Chieppe, two other soldiers had asymptomatic cases of the disease.

— There were two symptomatic cases and the two patients reported died. Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a disease transmitted by a bacterium that has to have a transmission vector, the tick. A specific tick that usually survives on horses or capybaras, which are common on riverbanks. So much so that the places of occurrence of spotted fever in Rio are generally the Northwest and Serrana regions. This region that we were notified, still preliminary in an ongoing investigation, is not an endemic area for spotted fever – said the secretary.

Other soldiers who participated in the course are being monitored, under evaluation and undergoing tests, by the Fever Clinic of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute. According to reports, transmission of the disease took place during a “forest stage” of education, which was longer during COPC. For now, the Crash Police Operations Course (COPC) is suspended.

The State Department of Health confirmed that there is another suspected case of spotted fever under investigation in the municipality of São da Barra, in Norte Fluminense. Sample collected by the municipality will be sent to Fiocruz, for analysis and the forecast is that the result will come out within seven days. Also according to the secretariat, so far, there have been 12 cases of spotted fever with three deaths in the state of Rio. Last year there were 12 cases with two deaths.

The municipal Health Department reported that the last case of spotted fever recorded in the capital was in 2018, in the neighborhood of Madureira, with a likely site of infection in another state, according to the epidemiological investigation. Regarding the case of PMs, the agency informed that further information about the risk scenario will be defined based on the ongoing investigation into the likely place of infection by the Epidemiological Surveillance and Environmental Surveillance teams. “The results of the investigations and the measures taken will be informed in due course.”, he informed through a note.

“The State Department of Health (SES), through the Subsecretariat of Surveillance and Primary Health Care (SVAPS), confirms that a suspected case of spotted fever in the municipality of São João da Barra is under investigation. The SES also informs that the sample collected by the municipality will be sent to the Laboratory of Hantaviruses and Rickettsioses at Fiocruz-RJ, which is a reference in the matter, for analysis.The forecast is that the result will be ready in up to seven days.

SES works in partnership with city surveillance teams that are trying to determine the likely location of the infection, in addition to collecting parasites (vectors) to be sent to the Noel Nutels Central Laboratory (LACEN-RJ) for identification.

This year, so far, 12 cases of spotted fever and 3 deaths have been registered in the State of Rio de Janeiro. In 2020, there were 12 cases and 2 deaths.

Importantly, these data were obtained from the Notifiable Diseases Information System (Sinan) on 9/23/2021 and are subject to review.”