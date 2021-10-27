State decides to transform Leopoldina Station into public market

The Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro decided that it intends to transform the Leopoldina Station into a large public market, with products from Rio de Janeiro’s agriculture and gastronomy. The decision was taken a month after judge Paulo André Espirito Santo, of the 20th Federal Court of Rio, condemned the concessionaire SuperVia, as well as State Transport and Logistics Company (Central) and the Unity to repair the damage caused to the station.

THE State Infrastructure Office (Seinfra) was commissioned by Governor Cláudio Castro to detail the market’s project. The idea is inspired by Spanish public markets, such as La Boqueria, in Barcelona, ​​with more than 2,500 square meters, which became a tourist attraction.

The building dates back to December 1926. It was designed by the English architect Robert Prentice and is listed by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage (Iphan) and State Artistic and Cultural Heritage (Inepac) institutes. And it was closed in 2001 for passengers, who were then relocated to the Central Station in Brazil.

Currently, Leopoldina has broken windows, a graffiti-painted façade and the remains of canvases from works started and not finished. The state of the station, with its four floors, facing Rua Francisco Bicalho, in the center of the city of Rio, is in total degradation.