Steam Halloween Promotions will start on October 28th

THE Valve finally announced the date of your Halloween Promotion, users will be able to purchase games at a discount from the next day October 28th until November 1st. The company also announced the date of two other promotions for this year, the fall promotion and the winter promotion, which takes place at the end of the year during the holidays.

It is expected that several games with the theme of horror to halloween go on sale, such as franchise games resident Evil, Left 4 Dead, Outlast and many others. Check out the dates of the next three great Steam promotions below

Halloween Promotion: October 28th to November 1st

Fall Promotion: November 24th to November 30th

Winter Promotion: December 22nd to January 5th

Although the Halloween promotion is close to happening, the biggest expectations are for the offers that will appear in the winter promotion that will start on December 22 and will last for two weeks, as that is when most games are offered with more discounts. attractive.

While the 28th does not arrive with the promotion of steam, it is possible to keep an eye out and make purchases in the Halloween Promotion of Epic Games Store, direct competitor of Valve at the PRAÇA, there the offers run until November 1st and you can find games with up to 75% off, you can check our publication about the promotion by clicking here, remembering that the Epic Games is offering a R$40 coupon to be used on purchases over R$59.99 for users who register the email to receive store news.



On consoles, promotions have already started too, on Xbox and in the PlayStation the offers run until the 4th of November, you can check the offers from PlayStation Store clicking here, already on Xbox the promotion called Shoktober can be checked by clicking here.

Is there a game in particular that you hope will be on sale on the steam in this halloween? Participate in the comments!

Epic Games Store starts Halloween promotion with discounts of up to 75%

Company is also giving away commemorative item for Rocket League



Source: Steam