Sthe, Bill or Tati, who should be a farmer?

The 6th farm is formed and, as is already a tradition in the reality of Record TV, three peons from the hot seat will compete in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday, the 27th. MC Gui, Tati Quebra-Barraco and Sthe, who must escape from the farm and to get the farmer’s hat? Vote for the A Fazenda 2021 poll and give your opinion.

The Farm 2021 Poll – Who is on the farm?

Here you can check the Farm poll to decide who leaves

What time does the Farmer’s Taste start?

This week’s farmer’s hat dispute takes place live, and to see if the victorious name is your favorite in this week’s 2021 Farm poll, just watch the reality show. This Wednesday, October 27th, the Farm goes on air, on Record TV and PlayPlus, at 22:45 (Brasilia time).

To watch it on TV, in the traditional way, just tune the device to Record TV (open channel) and follow the live edition of the program. For those who prefer to stay up to date on the internet, the PlayPlus ‘On Air’ tab – in free mode – will also display the dispute. Follow the coverage of the Farmer’s Test in DCI and participate in the poll that will define the next eliminated from Farm 2021.

See also how the training went and who voted for whom on the farm.