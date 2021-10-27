STJD files accusation against Sport for irregular squad

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) announced this Wednesday (27) the filing of the complaint against Sport for the alleged irregular squad of defender Pedro Henrique in matches of the Brazilian Championship.

In this way, the Pernambuco club is no longer at risk of losing points in this edition of the Brasileirão because of this episode, which was jointly denounced by nine clubs that dispute the Serie A – which were informed, as well as the CBF, of the decision.

“In this context, it is worth noting that, in the silence of the specific regulation of the respective competition, the general rule would apply, which, in casu, does not seem to be the case, hence the apparent conflict of norms, resolved by the constant text, is justified of article 1, “b” of the REC in evidence”, says an excerpt from the STJD communiqué.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Pedro Henrique was hired by Sport in August this year and enrolled by the club in the Campeonato Brasileiro. The problem is that the athlete had been on the field in five matches for Internacional and, from the bench, was punished with a yellow card in two others. In this way, by article 43 of the General Regulation of Competitions, the player officially participated in seven matches, the minimum number required for an athlete not to be able to defend another club in the same edition of the Brasileirão.

In the specific regulation of the Brazilian Championship, however, the CBF indicates that matches will only be computed if the athlete plays in the game – either as a starter or coming from the bench.

Given the clubs’ doubts about a possible loss of points for Sport, nine teams from Serie A sent to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) a request for investigation in the case of defender Pedro Henrique, which was denied by the STJD.

See, in full, the statement from the STJD Attorney:

It is worth determining, at the outset, and as a basis for the decision to be made, the unavoidable application of the Principle of Stability and Prevalence of competitions, established in article 2, XVII of the CBJD, by which, among the possible corollaries, the need to maintain, whenever possible, the results obtained in the field, with minimal intervention from the Sports Justice, which will interfere when necessary for the maintenance of the Sports Order and respect for the rules imposed.

It can be seen, from the analysis of the documents, that the issue deserves a careful look by the operator of the Sports Law, as there are clearly present elements that demand a purely legal analysis of the controversy, and it is right to say that the newsmen use expedient suitable for surveying the discussions under study.

On the other hand, and already considering the texts of both regulations, general and specific, of competitions, there are doubts that demand hermeneutic exercise for their resolution, including, and as properly observed by the Brazilian Football Confederation in its manifestation, with incidence of the guidelines established by the Law for the Introduction to the Rules of Brazilian Law, which guide any legal methods intended to reach the demarcation of the facts to be resolved.

In casu, there is an apparent conflict of rules, which demands an appreciation of this Attorney for Sports Justice of Brazilian Football for the purposes intended by the news media. And in this context, and despite the doubt of the news, which justifies the presentation of the piece under analysis, it should be noted, in detail, that although the general rule envisions a certain situation, valid generically to all organized competitions by CBF, the specific norm (REC), under the terms of its article 1, “b”, makes clear its prevalence under the general rule, conforming to the aforementioned hermeneutic methods available to the interpreter.

In this regard, it should be noted that, with regard specifically to the central rule under discussion, which is article 11 of the Specific Regulation of Competition, there is a specific command addressed to the situation, when the respective paragraph first determines, and closes , the concept of acting in the match, being the act of starting the match as a starter or entering the field as a substitute. Contrary to the general rule, the application of yellow or red cards, by itself, does not determine, with regard to the specific situation dealt with in REC , the effective performance of the athlete for the intended purposes. In short, having the athlete not entered the field in the controversial games, it is as if he had not acted, according to the intelligence of article 11 of the REC.

It is worth noting that the REC, and therefore specific regulation, of another competition, could adopt a different rule, and it is possible that in all competitions organized by the CBF there were different rules for each of them, without this could constitute error or reasonable doubt in its application, for the simple fact that, for each competition, the Sports Administration Entity will adopt, in view of the peculiarities of each event, the rules that it deems adherent to the needs and specificities at stake, as a corollary of the constitutional guarantee established in the article 217 of the Carta Maior, being the implementation of the concept of Autonomy in Sports, in particular to the Managing Entities and Associations.

In this context, it is worth noting that, in the silence of the specific regulation of the respective competition, the general rule would apply, which, in casu, does not seem to be the case, hence the apparent conflict of norms is justified, resolved by the text contained in the article 1, “b” of the REC in evidence.

In addition, in addition to the hermeneutic method itself, and the exercise of the operator of the Sports Law, it should be remembered that, in the context of Sports Justice, any intended actions take place in a disciplinary scope, and, therefore, of a sanctioning nature, it is right to say that, given the above, it remains reckless to adopt measures that, by their very nature, demand a restrictive interpretation by the interpreter, as a premise and logic of any sanctioning process or procedure.

It should be noted, if you are facing an apparent conflict of rules, which has already been resolved, and, even if there was, in fact, reasonable doubt about the application of the rules, the doubt, in the disciplinary context, would benefit, in any case, the news itself, as a rule of Law, and, with more reason, of Disciplinary Sports Law, so that, for the sake of the primacy of Legal Security, it is not possible to intend that the Club that observes the literality of a regulation, prepared by the representative of the competition, comes to suffer disciplinary prosecution, in the context of the alleged doubt of regulatory application.