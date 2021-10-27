STJD files accusation of nine Serie A teams against Sport for the selection of Pedro Henrique | sport

– The Attorney’s Office gave an opinion on the case being closed, understanding that there was no irregularity in the squad, since the Specific Regulation of the Competition (REC) prevails over the General Regulation of Competitions (RGC) – the note says (understand the case below).

the suspicion of irregularity in the use of Pedro Henrique it involved limiting the matches an athlete could play before moving to another club in the same competition. In this case, six games. Loaned to Leão by Inter, the defender had played five games for Colorado.

In two others, the defender was warned with a yellow card while he was on the bench. There is a provision in the General Regulation of Competitions (RGC) of the CBF that, in this case, the match would be counted towards the transfer limit. Pedro Henrique would then have seven games and could no longer defend another team.

STJD asks Sport and CBF to take a stand on Pedro Henrique case

In the Specific Regulation of Series A (REC), however, there is no such provision. This considers acting “the act of starting the match as a starter or entering the field during it, as a substitute.” There is, therefore, no reference to the possibility of counting when the athlete is warned as a substitute.

Pedro Henrique Games for Internacional:

Round 2: Fortress 5 X 1 Inter (played and was expelled)

(played and was expelled) Round 7: America-MG 1×1 Inter (left the bank)

(left the bank) Round 8: Inter 1×2 Palms (holder)

(holder) Round 9: Corinthians 1×1 Inter (holder)

(holder) Round 10: Inter 0 X 2 São Paulo (holder)

(holder) Round 12: Inter 1 X 0 Youth (didn’t play and got booked on the bench for complaining about the arbitration)

(didn’t play and got booked on the bench for complaining about the arbitration) Round 15: Flamengo 0 X 4 Inter (did not play and was booked on the bench for invading the playing field to celebrate the goal)

Given this scenario, nine other teams (America-MG, Atlético-GO, Bahia, Ceará, Chapecoense, Cuiabá, Grêmio, Juventude and Santos) filed a Notice of Infraction – term used for complaints – asking the court to analyze the defender’s case.

The Attorney’s decision to file the notice of Infraction against Sport was based on the prevalence of the Specific Regulation of Competition (REC) over the General Regulation of Competitions (RGC). The CBF, in fact, had already expressed this understanding by supporting Sport in the case (read more below).

– In this regard, it should be noted that, with regard specifically to the central rule under discussion, which is article 11 of the Specific Regulation of Competition, there is specific command addressed to the situation, when the respective paragraph one determines, and closes, the concept of acting in the match, being the act of starting the match as a starter or entering the field as a substitute. Contrary to the general rule, the application of yellow or red cards, by itself, does not determine, with regard to the specific situation dealt with in REC , the effective performance of the athlete for the intended purposes. In short, as the athlete did not enter the field in the controversial games, it is as if he had not acted, according to the intelligence of article 11 of the REC – says part of the decision (read in full).

