Subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online with N64 bundle have reported emulation issues

Problems range from disappearing textures, poor graphics quality and too many crashes

Some games from Nintendo 64 are already emulable on Switch through subscription Nintendo Switch Online plus the Expansion Pack. Some console owners and service subscribers are not happy with the quality of emulation offered by Nintendo. Some games are with input lag problems, others with graphic quality worse than the original, and still some show connection problems.

A user compares The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time running in one Nintendo 64, Nintendo Wii and Emulated on Switch. The emulated version may even have better textures, but eliminates part of the atmosphere from the scenery by removing the fog and changing the textures of the water, in addition to removing the reflection of the island (which barely appears) and the tree.

another person shows Link running with no parts of his body after holding the sword, followed by several crashes and crash. In each of the tweets shown here, several other cases are reported in the comments.s. Regarding this bug, another Twitter user shows the same thing happening to him.



Mario Kart 64 didn’t get away with problems either. A player shows the game crashing a lot with the connection problems message. “$50 for this” comments the frustrated Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. In this same post, a person comments saying that he is playing with Scotland connection to the US and his game is running normally.

The GameXplain channel made a input lag test with Zelda Ocarina of Time on a Nintendo 64 and emulated on Nintendo Switch. Your test shows a slight delay in the hybrid console version. He performs Link’s charged attack and every action, from holding the button to releasing it for the attack to happen, takes 11.25 frames on N64 and 13.25 on Swich. According to the channel, this gives 34 milliseconds.



Nintendo Switch Online subscription plus additional pack with Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive games costs R$ 262.99 per year for one person. already the one-year family plan costs R$421.99. The service doesn’t have a very inviting value and the user is still subject to problems like this.

Via: Gamerant, Kotaku