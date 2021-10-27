Suspension, injuries and requests to leave: Guerrero bids farewell to Inter without cup or goal in Gre-Nal | International

“The chaos is over! Guerrero arrived, Guerrero arrived”. “Oooo, Paolo Guerrero! Oooo, Paolo Guerrero, bring the Brazilian tetra.” Three years after the apothetical reception in Beira-Rio, the center forward leaves the Inter away from the spotlight. The early departure, made official on Tuesday, is the result of physical problems that persist in pursuing the Peruvian.

+ Was it worth it? Guerrero’s numbers at Inter

The new right knee injury – the same operation last year – and the current hierarchy in Diego Aguirre’s group accelerated the situation, two months before the end of the relationship with the Gauchos, which would not be renewed.

The 37-year-old has only made 72 appearances for the club, with 32 goals and three assists. In the period, the team played 212 games. Which represents a presence of only 34% in the team’s appointments, without a single cup, not even a goal in Gre-Nal. The ge recalls the Peruvian’s passage through the Beira-Rio below:

1 of 1 Paolo Guerrero left Inter without titles — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter Paolo Guerrero left Inter without titles — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Disclosure, Inter

72 games (owner in 58)

37 wins

18 draws

17 losses

32 goals

3 assists

9 yellow cards

1 red card

5,173 minutes

Presented with pomp at the Beira-Rio, on August 15, 2018, Guerrero received the number 79 shirt. An allusion to the last title of the Brasileirão and the team’s ambition since then.

The gringo was the gauchos’ big bet to win back the title this season. And an injection in the club’s self-esteem, which returned that year to the elite of Brazilian football after playing in Serie B in 2017.

It so happens that, three days before his debut, the center forward received a decision from the Swiss court that prevented him from returning to the pitch. Even before being hired by the club from Rio Grande do Sul, the Peruvian was suspended for 14 months due to a case of doping. He had to do all the time.

The punishment even forbade him to work with his companions at the Gigante Park Training Center. The release to join the group and participate in the activities only took place on February 5, 2019.

With an idol reception, Guerrero is presented at Internacional

The first game came on a festive day, when Beira-Rio completed 50 years of inauguration. At the time, Guerrero had already received the number 9. The long wait was finally crowned.

At 36 minutes into the first half, he headed in Camilo’s corner kick, to the delight of the crowd in the 2-0 victory over Caxias by Gauchão.

In the following duel, the Peruvian kept the momentum going. He scored twice in the 3-2 victory over Palestino, in the Libertadores group stage. The Colorados vibrated with the scorer, who assumed the position of protagonist in the team.

With a goal by debutant Guerrero, Inter beat Caxias and is in the Gauchão final

No goals in Gre-Nais, no Brazil Cup

Guerrero carried the hopes of fans to put Inter back on the path to titles. They could come in two Gre-Nais by Gauchão’s 2019 decision. However, the center forward succumbed and lost the title on penalties after two 0-0 draws.

It was the harbinger of what would be precisely his main problem in Colorado: the difficulty of shining in the classics. It went blank in the nine duels with Grêmio.

After losing the state championship, Colorado came close to winning the Copa do Brasil. The team reached the final of the tournament. The opponent was Athletico-PR. In the first game, defeat by 1-0 in the Arena da Baixada. At the end of the match, Guerrero gave a statement that would be marked:

– We can solve it at home.

Guerrero regrets the loss to Athletico-PR in the first leg, but warns: “At home, we’ll solve it”

The Peruvian’s prophecy was not confirmed. Inter, once again, fell to Hurricane and took 2-1 in the middle of Beira-Rio.

Despite the failure in important games, the numbers of the season were not bad. He played 41 games, with 20 goals, in addition to having contributed with an assist.

Surgery starts the downfall

The year 2020 also started with the inspired Peruvian. Despite the football stop due to the coronavirus pandemic, Guerrero got off to an encouraging start. He scored 10 goals in 15 games.

They started well in Brasileirão, with three goals in three matches. However, in the 2-1 loss to Fluminense on August 16, he tore ligaments in his right knee and had to stop for surgery that took him out of the rest of the season.

The 9 shirt only returned to the field after seven months, in a 4-2 victory over Ypiranga, already by Gauchão in 2021. But such a stop began to take its toll on the 37-year-old player, who lost space and game rhythm.

See the moment when Guerrero is injured and leaves on a stretcher against Fluminense

The lack of opportunities made the athlete ask for the termination of his contract with Inter in May. The episode caused irritation in the corridors of the Giant Park Training Center and caused a surprise in the group of players.

A meeting between the parties took place to put out hot cloths. Guerrero went back and even recorded a video, in which he claimed to have turned the page.

Despite the reconciliation, the center forward still suffered from pain. The discomfort in his right knee forced the Peruvian to undergo arthroscopy, which also excluded him from the Copa América dispute for the national team.

He returned to the field only at the end of July, in a 0-0 draw with Cuiabá. There were nine games. They only rocked the net in the 4-2 victory over Fluminense.

Guerrero asks for a waiver to deal with private matters and must terminate with Inter

In an interview after Peru’s victory over Chile, in the qualifiers, he reported a lack of opportunities at Inter due to pain in his right knee. Cut off from the national team, he did not return to training and started talks with the direction to deal with the end of the relationship, confirmed on Tuesday.