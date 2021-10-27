Sylvinho assesses the possibility of Du Queiroz starting Corinthians

Du Queiroz’s rise at Corinthians is remarkable. Little by little, the 21-year-old player is leaving the promise label to come true.

THE Sports Gazette found that Sylvinho is evaluating the possibility of Du receiving an opportunity as the first team, but not out of necessity, making up for an absence, as has already happened, but by technical option.

Du’s fit would be in midfield, at first, as the first man in the sector, in a vacancy that has been occupied by Cantillo and Gabriel recently. But, it is not out of the question that Du compose a duo.

The Corinthians coaching staff reached a consensus that Du does not feel the pressure of the games, I fear there was before his first appearances in the professional team. The athlete’s personality has been quite highlighted internally.

Plus, versatility counts in Du’s favor, who isn’t labeled just a marker, like Gabriel, or articulator, like Cantillo.

The revelation of Alvinegra has received special attention precisely because of the ability to deliver to the team both a strong, aggressive, and speedy marking, as well as support in the output with the ball for the transition between defense and attack.

In midfield, Du received two opportunities, both in the second half, against Palmeiras and Internacional. It took just over 50 minutes in the function, adding the two situations.

Two ‘big games’ that Du responded well. He was the one who started the play for the winning goal in Derby, with a vertical pass that crossed the field, and he was also responsible for providing defensive support so that Giuliano could advance in Beira-Rio. The shirt 11 ended up scoring a goal that way.

In all, Du participated in six matches and averages 54 minutes per game. Against Athletico-PR, Grêmio, Atlético-GO and São Paulo, he was used as a full-back, in Fagner’s vacancy, against the Gauchos and in Majestic

In numbers, he faced 22 duels on the ground and won 14. From the top, of the three he had to fight, he beat his opponent in two. And got 10 trips.

With the ball at the feet, there were 217 attempts at passes, with 181 hits, which gives an advantage of 83.4% in the fundamentals.

“The athlete once again came in and answered, he can be a right back, he did a good part of his career as a midfielder, as first (wheel), as he entered today (against Inter), and he entered well, and how he ended up, in midfield -Right, well. He’s a complete athlete, with a lot of personality. It’s not Beira-Rio, the opponent, the clubs, the games… He faces the same way and played a great game too,” commented coach Sylvinho, right after the tie at Beira-Rio, last Sunday, without discarding that Corinthians’ formation in the final stage will gain sequence.

“We managed to create a very favorable situation for Corinthians in the game and, right away, it’s the future. It can be used, yes, in the near future.”

From the state of São Paulo, Du arrived at Corinthians to play in the Sub-13, in 2013. When he was 20 years old, he was already in the Sub-23. Featured at the base, he was promoted to professional in the second half of this year.

Du’s contract with Corinthians was renewed last October 10th and now runs until December 2024.

