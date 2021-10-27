Tax collection rises 12% and breaks record for September | Brazil

Federal tax collection registered a real increase of 12.87% in September compared to the same month last year and reached R$ 149.102 billion – a record for the month in the historical series started in 1995. year reached the mark of R$ 1.349 trillion, a real increase of 22.30% compared to the same period in 2020.

Without inflation correction, the collection showed an increase of 24.43% in September compared to the same month last year, when the total amounted to R$ 119.825 billion (current value).

This year, the federal collection is already R$ 323 billion higher than in the same period in 2020, said the Special Secretary of Revenue, José Tostes. “Out of nine months of this year, in seven there was a record result”, he said, referring to the collections in the months of February, March, April, May, July, August and September. In the other two, January and June, the result was the second best in the series.

“With this level of performance maintained and only the last quarter remaining, the expectation is very positive for 2021,” he said.

According to the secretary, the revenue data reinforces evidence of economic recovery, which has been reflected in revenue since August 2020. Tostes noted that the results have consistently surpassed market forecasts and added that there is an important structural component in revenue growth.

Considering only the revenues managed by the Revenue, there was a real increase of 12.45% in the month, totaling R$145.078 billion compared to the same month last year. The nominal rise would be 23.97%. In the year, managed revenues totaled R$ 1.288 trillion, a real increase of 21.50% and a nominal increase of 30.57%

The own revenue of other federal agencies (where the oil royalties data are, for example) was R$ 4.024 billion last month, a real increase of 30.23% compared to the same month in 2020. In nominal terms , these revenues would rise 43.57% in September compared to the same month in 2020.

In the year, the own revenue of other agencies totaled R$ 60.394 billion, which corresponds to a real increase of 42.18% compared to the same period in 2020.

Previous calculation by the Federal Revenue Monitor of the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre), in advance of Value, indicated that the collection had been at R$ 148.884 billion in September, a real growth of 12.7% over September 2020.

The real growth of 8.22% in tax offsets again influenced collections in September, highlighted the Federal Revenue. In the month, they totaled R$ 14.468 billion, against R$ 13.369 billion in the same month of 2020.

On the other hand, in September there was an increase in the collection of the main forms of calculation of the IRPJ/CSLL, which resulted in an increase of 36.1%. In this field, the extraordinary collection in the month was R$ 2 billion.

There are still differences in the basis of comparison in relation to September 2020. In that month, the reduction in IOF Credit rates had a negative impact of R$2,350 billion on collection, which was not repeated in September this year.

The behavior of the main macroeconomic variables also influenced tax collection. Compared to the same month of the previous year, industrial production fell 0.54% in September. Sales of goods remained stable and sales of services rose 16.70%. The dollar value of imports advanced 28.43%.

The Special Secretary of Revenue highlighted the performance of micro and small companies. Both in 2020 and in 2021, there was a deferral of taxes for them in the months of April, May and June. However, the behavior was different in the two years. While in 2020 close to 55% of companies adhered to the deferral, in 2021 only 32% of them did so. “It indicates an improvement in cash flow,” he said.

Regarding electronic invoices, there was an increase of 27.15% in terms of value and 12.55% in terms of volume.

The government failed to collect R$ 69.122 billion in the first nine months of the year due to tax cuts. In 2020, it gave up R$ 74.646 billion in the same period. In September alone, exemptions totaled R$7.474 billion.

In the year, with Simples and MEI (Individual Micro-entrepreneurs) alone, the government did not receive R$ 12,050 billion in taxes. In addition, the payroll tax relief contributed to a reduction of over R$ 5.153 billion.