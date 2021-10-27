TC shares fall 10% after Empiricus report – 10/26/2021 – Market

The shares of the financial sector company TC (former TradersClub) collapsed on the Stock Exchange this Tuesday (26), closing the session with a drop of 10.17%, quoted at R$ 5.39, well above the market average – the Ibovespa dropped 2.1% amid concerns about fiscal policy, while interest rates rose sharply.

Today’s fall in TC shares, however, was not so much influenced by the increasingly challenging macroeconomic scenario. The move came in the wake of a report published by the analysis house Empiricus, in which analysts recommend the sale of TC shares, and say they see a potential devaluation of around 50% for the shares.

“We understand that the current valuation of the shares does not correspond, even under very optimistic assumptions, to the company’s reality. Our assessment is that the shares would need to fall by at least 50% [considerando o fechamento de R$ 6,00 do dia 25] to find some reasonableness in terms of pricing,” says the Empiricus report, which refers to the company as a “fake tech”.

Empiricus analysts also say in the report that the release of TC’s upcoming operating results “will make clear the company’s future capital needs and its growth difficulties without a brutal cash burn.”

In response, Pedro Albuquerque, president of the TC, says that the Empiricus report is full of inconsistencies. The executive cites as an example the fact that the report points out that the TC will need an injection of capital in the coming months.

“We just made the IPO [oferta inicial de ações]. The company has a lot of cash on hand, and there is no brutal resource burn. On the contrary,” says Albuquerque. “There is no way we would need a capital increase next year. This premise is disconnected from reality.”

The president of the TC also complains about the fact that Empiricus analysts have done the work on the numbers of the deal without consulting the company itself. “We have to respect contrary opinions, but the premises of the report are very different from the reality of the company”, says Albuquerque.

When contacted, Empiricus stated through its advisors that the TC is a public company with shares on the Stock Exchange, obligated to disclose its information to the market, without the need for consultation.

Albuquerque also says that the report was made by an independent analysis house that charges for this service and that, at the end of the day, it ends up disputing the same target audience as TC.

Asked whether he understands that this dispute for the market influenced the content of the report, the president of the TC affirms that it is up to each one to draw their own conclusions. “People are smart to understand when a report hasn’t completely covered a company, who knows why.”

In a post this Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, Tiago Reis, president of the analysis house Suno, urged Albuquerque to open information about brokerage notes in the period from 2016 to 2019, a period in which the fund under his management had a strong appreciation.

In the report, Empiricus questions the outstanding performance of the Cosmos fund, which was under the responsibility of the TC’s president before he took up his duties at the company, and which has surpassed 8,000% profitability in the last decade, according to data presented by the analysis house. .

“Me in @albuquerque_af’s place [Pedro Albuquerque] I wouldn’t worry about these Empiricus accusations. All you need to do is open all the brokerage notes in the aforementioned periods to bring transparency to the transactions carried out. With this information open, there is no reason to worry,” says the Suno president’s post.

In response to the post, Albuquerque proposed a “challenge” to Reis, saying he would release the notes, in exchange for releasing content to the analysis house’s subscriber base.

“Your shares are falling 10% right now, and the declines accelerated after this comment of yours. It seems to me to be disconnected from reality,” said Reis, in the rejoinder.

“When you are a public company, you suffer the scrutiny of the market. And from the moment that rumors are generated around the business, the company needs to position itself to stop the bleeding,” says Reis, who recommended to investors that not participate in the company’s public offering in July. “So far the decision has been right, stocks have fallen sharply since then.”

He also says that he has no intention of accepting the challenge proposed by Albuquerque. “If he doesn’t want to give transparency, that’s his problem,” says the president of Suno, adding that it is up to the members of the company’s board of directors to demand from the executives the disclosure of the information they deem pertinent.

Albuquerque claims, in turn, that information on all operations carried out by the fund are available on the CVM (Securities Commission) website for consultation by any interested party, with a delay of three months.

Last week, BTG Pactual, which had announced in May the purchase of Empiricus’ parent company, released a report recommending the purchase of TC shares, with a target price of R$14 in 12 months. The bank was the leading coordinator of the company’s public offering, in which around R$ 550 million were raised at the end of July.

In the report, the bank’s analysis team highlights that the purchase recommendation is based on aspects such as the potential for growth in the number of investors on the Stock Exchange, as well as on the gains arising from the company’s educational arm, with the offer of courses and production of content.

Analysts at BTG Pactual highlight that, with more than 170,000 active users per week, TC has great opportunities to increase monetization, generating traffic/investors for brokers and diversifying its educational portfolio.

“Despite the low liquidity of the shares – which is a downside given the current market volatility – the investment case is undeniably attractive,” says the BTG Pactual report.

Analysts at Empiricus say that the assessment is that the TC was only able to make its IPO because of very particular market circumstances, with abundant international liquidity, low interest rates and an appetite for risk on the rise.

“It was a case of VC [venture capital] or private equity. Some steps were burned. Sooner or later, reality imposes itself. Truth is the child of time,” says the Empiricus report.

Albuquerque, from TC, says that the environment of rising interest rates naturally represents a headwind for the business, but that it should not be enough to prevent the stock market from performing well in the long term.

Regarding the recent changes in the economic team, Albuquerque says that, in his opinion, “the government is close to the end, and changes in the end of the government are normal”.

In July, the company drew attention on social media for displaying a statue of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who portrays him as a Mandalorian, a group part of the “Star Wars” universe famous for its skill as a bounty hunter.

Regarding the fall of TC shares since the IPO, close to 40%, the company’s president says that most of the shares that recently debuted on the Brazilian stock exchange are going through a difficult phase in terms of profitability, even because they are still low. liquidity.

“We’re running a very long marathon here, it’s not a 100-meter race,” says Albuquerque. He adds that environments of high volatility, political uncertainty and greater pressure for equities are nothing new in the country. “It will not be the first, nor the last time”, says the Executive.