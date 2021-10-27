Teenager confessed to his mother that he killed his brothers, says family neighbor

The 16-year-old teenager suspected of having killed his two younger brothers, Vicente and Valentim Costa, aged 4 and 2, reportedly confessed the crime to his mother before being taken to the police station. Information is from g1.

+ 16-year-old young man suspected of setting younger siblings on fire in RJ

According to the report, the report was made by a neighbor of the family in an interview with RJ Inter TV 2nd Edition. They were found charred inside a house in Maricá, in the metropolitan region of Rio.

“She asked ‘what happened?’, then he told her that he was the one who had killed the brothers,” said neighbor Maria das Graças dos Santos.

The young man was apprehended on Monday night (25). According to the victims’ mother’s report to the police, she left the teenager taking care of the minors and left home. When she returned, she found her two young children dead, their bodies on fire. The 16-year-old was no longer there.

The motivation for the crime would have been jealousy of the mother and hatred for the stepfather, who was the father of the younger brothers. According to the police, the teenager is suspected of suffocating his siblings through choking and then setting fire to the children who are still alive.

know more

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Woman calls the police when she disbelieves that a new 20-year-old neighbor was the owner of the property

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence