Teenager confessed to his mother that he killed his own siblings, says family neighbor | Lakes Region

The 16-year-old teenager suspected of killing his two younger brothers, Vicente and Valentim Costa, aged 4 and 2, confessed the crime to the mother before being taken to the police station. The report is from a neighbor of the family in an interview with RJ Inter TV 2nd edition. (watch above).

The children were found charred inside their home in Maricá, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. The teenager was apprehended on Monday night (25).

“She asked ‘what happened?’, then he told her that he was the one who had killed the brothers,” said neighbor Maria das Graças dos Santos.

Police say jealousy motivated the crime

According to the police, the crime was motivated by the mother’s jealousy, in addition to the hatred she had for her stepfather, father of the victims. the teenager was apprehended for a fact analogous to the crime of aggravated homicide for a futile reason and forwarded to the Department of Socio-Educational Actions (Degase).

Also according to the police, the teenager is suspected of asphyxiate the siblings by strangling and then set the children still alive on fire.. The case is being investigated by the Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSG).

Vicente Costa and Valentim Costa, 4 and 2 years old respectively, died charred in Maricá, RJ

Mother’s screams drew attention

Maria das Graças said that she lives in front of the house where the Costa family lives. She said she only realized what was happening after she heard her mother’s cries for help.

“We heard screams, at first I thought it was the television. I opened my bedroom window and saw that it was outside. Then my daughter, my husband and I went out. When we got here, we found the mother screaming ‘They killed my children, they killed my children.’ My husband then opened the gate [da casa onde as crianças moravam], came in and saw the two children on the floor, burned,” he said

Witnesses said the boys’ mother had left home to go to a store and left the younger ones with their older brother. The case took place on Rua 02, in the Cordeirinho neighborhood.

When she returned, she found the children with their bodies on fire and tried to save them, but the boys could not resist. Also according to witnesses, the teenager was not at home when the mother arrived, but was found by neighbors in the region.