Tesouro Direto: with higher Selic bets, bond rates go up; short-term papers stand out

SAO PAULO – On a day of decision on the new level of the basic interest rate, the Selic, the expectations of economists that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) increase interest rates by at least 1.5 percentage points this Wednesday (27).

The revisions came in the wake of an advance above expectations for the official inflation preview released on Tuesday (26). With that, there are houses predicting adjustments up to 2 percentage points – which could lead the Selic to up to 8.25% per year.

Investors are also monitoring the possible voting of the PEC of the precatório in the plenary of the Chamber this Wednesday, in addition to employment data, which showed a decline in the unemployment rate in the quarter ended until August.

With prospects that the Central Bank will have to make an even firmer adjustment of interest rates, government bonds traded via Tesouro Direto show high rates at the beginning of the session. The highlight continues to be on shorter-term papers.

In the first update of the day, the interest paid by the Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024, for example, was 12.12% per year, against 11.90% per year in the previous session. This is the highest amount ever paid for this title, which started to be offered in February 2021.

Likewise, the real return offered by the inflation-linked bond maturing in 2026 advanced from 5.39% to 5.45% per annum in the early morning – a record percentage for this paper, which began trading in February 2020 .

Another highlight is the real remuneration paid by the Treasury IPCA+ with maturities in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest, which was 5.53%, above the 5.49% seen in the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Wednesday morning (27):

High Selic and unemployment

This Wednesday’s highlight is the Copom decision, which will be announced at the beginning of the evening by the Central Bank. From Monday to Tuesday, economists’ projections for interest rate hikes at today’s meeting picked up speed.

With the release of the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), an indicator that is considered a preview of official inflation, above the market forecast, more houses started to forecast an even higher Selic at today’s meeting,

At the moment, an increase of “at least” 1.5 points has prevailed among expectations. For Gustavo Cruz, chief strategist at RB Investimentos, the IPCA-15 puts more pressure on the Central Bank, as it is hard to believe that the monetary authority will have good enough communication to deliver an increase of less than 1.5 point without causing some stress in the market.

In the same vein, Goldman Sachs pointed out that it expects the Copom to raise the Selic to at least 1.5 percentage points. According to the bank, however, there is a 20% chance that the base interest rate will be raised to between 1.75 and 2 percentage points.

Also on the economic agenda, the unemployment rate went to 13.2% in the quarter ended in August, according to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contínua) released on Wednesday by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The median expectation of the Refinitiv consensus was that the unemployment rate would stay at 13.4% between June and August. The numbers represent a reduction of 1.4 percentage points compared to the quarter ended in May (14.6%).

Despite the setback, the data still show a sad reality: 13.7 million people were looking for a job in the country in the quarter ended in August.

PEC of court orders

It is also worth paying attention to the possible voting of the PEC of the precatório by the plenary of the Chamber. On Tuesday, the opposition defended emptying the bill.

The expectation is around the speech of Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber. Upon being questioned, Lira said that he has been in dialogue with leaders from the base of the government and that he will seek opposition leaders “to get a feeling for the text” of the PEC dos Precatórios. “Most likely, it will be ready to go to the vote tomorrow [hoje]”, he stated.

Discussion with the opposition, however, should not be easy. Cover story of Folha de São Paulo says opposition parties would vote against the provision, claiming that postponing payment of court orders would create a “snowball”.

Also on the eve, Marcelo Aro (PP-MG), rapporteur of the MP for Auxílio Brasil, stated that he has not been contacted by the Ministry of Economy since last week to debate the provisional measure, and ventures to say that the ministry still does not have a budget solution for the new social assistance program that will replace Bolsa Família.

“The Ministry of Economy is silent. I haven’t received a single phone call from the Ministry of Economy since Friday,” said the deputy in an interview with Reuters.

international scene

Meanwhile, in the external scenario, the market remains attentive to balance sheet disclosures in the United States and Europe. US futures indices operate close to stability on Wednesday.

The day before, the Dow Jones advanced, on its third day of consecutive gains, closing at a record level; the S&P rose 0.18%, also at a record level; and Nasdaq rose 0.06%, with a negative highlight for Facebook, which lost 3.9%.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, retreats, with a negative highlight on mining companies. Deutsche Bank reported better-than-expected earnings despite falling income from its investment banking unit. Even with the positive result, its shares fell.

