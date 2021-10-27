Texas Bans Trans Girls from Girls’ Sports in Schools







LGBT protest in Washington, USA Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Girls transgender will no longer be allowed to participate in public school sports teams in the US state of Texas, according to a new bill that was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday, 25.

The bill was approved by state parliamentarians on October 15 and should go into effect from January 18, affecting athletes who participate in school and university teams.

Proponents of the bill say the goal is to protect equality in school sports by eliminating what they see as an inherent advantage of transgender female athletes – those designated male at birth but who later transitioned. By law, these athletes will have to compete following the gender that appears on their birth certificates.

Transgender equal rights advocacy groups condemned the measure as discriminatory. The Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group, said it intends to challenge the law in court. The NGO Athlete Ally called the approval of the project “dismal”.

The groups argue that the real purpose of this type of law is to create factoids to agitate the conservative base of Gov. Abbott, a Republican, and that there is little evidence that trans women or girls have an advantage in sports because of their assigned sex in the birth.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which organizes college sports in the United States, said in April that it would only hold events in “discrimination-free” states.

Texas joins other states

Several other US states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Dakota, Montana, Tennessee and West Virginia, have passed similar laws or interim measures in recent years.

On June 1, the first day of Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, the Governor of Florida banned transgender girls from competing on sports teams in schools.

Idaho was the first state to enact such a law, back in 2020. However, a federal court barred the implementation, while legal challenges are still being considered.

IN 2021, at least 35 bills to exclude trans youth from athletics were introduced in 31 states, up from 29 in 2020 and two in 2019, according to a count published by the National Conference of US State Legislatures.

Texas Repressive Projects

The law against trans-athletes enacted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is not the only controversial legislation passed in the state this year.

In September, Texas passed a repressive abortion law, banning the practice as soon as an embryo’s heartbeat is detected, around six weeks’ gestation, when most women don’t even know they’re pregnant. The legislation also excludes the right to abortion in cases of incest or rape.

Similar laws have been overturned in court for violating Supreme Court jurisprudence that guarantees a woman’s right to have an abortion until the fetus is viable, at around 22 weeks of pregnancy.

But the Texas law has a unique feature: it places the responsibility for enforcing the measure “exclusively” on citizens, encouraging them to file lawsuits against organizations or individuals that help women perform abortions in violation of the new norm.

Texas law allows, for example, individual civil actions against those who help a pregnant woman to have an abortion and provides for rewards of up to $10,000 for each whistleblower, in case of court victory, encouraging the formation of groups of “bounty hunters” .

This system has so far allowed Texas authorities to avoid taking responsibility for law enforcement, as it rests with private citizens rather than the conservative leaders who pushed for the veto. The US Supreme Court is expected to review the law’s validity on November 1st.