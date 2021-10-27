Texas Governor Bans Trans Girls from Women’s Sports

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed a bill banning transgender girls from participating in women’s sports in public schools, joining a wave of similar measures that have emerged in Republican-controlled parliaments. all over the country.

Supporters of the bill, which goes into effect Jan. 18, say the goal is to protect justice in school sports by eliminating what they see as a physical competitive advantage inherent in transgender athletes playing on women’s teams.

Supporters of equal rights condemn such restrictions as discriminatory measures based on “hate”, whose real purpose is to motivate radical social conservatives, with little or no evidence that trans women or girls are dominating sports.

Seven other states passed similar laws this year, part of a national campaign led by Republicans since Idaho in March 2020 that banned athletes who were designated male at birth from competing on sports teams against those designated as women in public schools or colleges.

Enforcement of the Idaho ban has been blocked by a federal court pending the outcome of a legal challenge to the measure.

Other states whose legislatures followed Idaho’s lead include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee and West Virginia, while the governor of South Dakota acted by executive order. Some of these are also under legal challenge.

Still, at least 35 bills to exclude trans youth from athletics have been introduced in 31 states this year, up from 29 in 2020 and two in 2019, according to a count earlier this year by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

This Monday’s measure is the latest in a list of right-wing bills presented by the Texas legislature and the Republican governor this year. The state has already passed laws that impose new restrictions on voting and abortion, while eliminating the need for a firearms license.