Thaynara OG and Gustavo Mioto talk about new term: ‘Natural wear’

Thaynara OG and Gustavo Mioto spoke about the recent breakup of their relationship with hugogloss.com. The couple had been together since 2018 and announced the breakup last Monday (25).

‘We parted yes, but it was all calm, without fights and arguments. The affection I feel for her and her family will always exist. We learned and evolved a lot with each other, and she will always be a special person in my life”, said Gustavo.

“The reason was the natural wear and tear, which was not being healthy for either party. I think all endings are connected, because they end up becoming a baggage of the relationship as a whole. We ended up in a conversation in which the two saw that it would be better this way. The future belongs to God, but at the moment, we are in agreement to follow different paths”, he added.

Thaynara also spoke through a note: “Relationships end and cycles end. We had the right time to get to know each other, to be part of each other’s history and to recognize the time to go our different ways. We are grateful for all that we have lived and learned from each other. We are sure that all this time together was not in vain and that we will come out with even better people”.

