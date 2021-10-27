The arregão, called strategist for cattle, watches, mute, the arrest of another stick sent











Bolsonarist Zé Trovão is at large





Roberto Jefferson, persistent criminal, is under arrest. Daniel Silveira, new criminal, useful idiot, is in jail. Sara Winter – low expression criminal – Chucky’s fiancée, the killer doll, has already been in jail. Allan dos Santos, highly dangerous criminal, sedentary journalist, is (illegally) at large in the US and will be arrested. Ze thunder, a truck driver in vacancies and a professional troublemaker, turned himself in to the police.

All conspired against democracy. All preached – and preach – hatred, violence and social division. They all lied and tried, each in their own way and reach, to institute a dictatorship under the orders of Jair Bolsonaro, the executioner of the Plateau. All were and are financed clandestinely. Some directly threatened the lives of STF ministers. Others directly threatened the lives of thousands of Brazilians.

Days ago, after pleading in a cowardly and humiliating manner, and begging forgiveness, on his knees, with his crotch exposed, to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, after a failed coup attempt, on September 7, last year, supported only by imbeciles from the the elderly, with their bellies full of beer and picanha, the homicidal psychopath who misgoverns the country spread that he was a ‘strategist’ and that the apology letter was a victory.

Said the chloroquine devotee, soon greeted with brays of ‘myth, myth, myth’ by the herd of quadrupeds who followed him, who had given Xandão a checkmate. It said that all ‘political prisoners’ would be released and that the vote would finally be audited. So it is. Time is the lord of reason itself. The so-called ‘STF surrender agreement’ was, as anyone walking on two legs has always known, another grotesque Pocketnarist lie.

The CPI, which investigates crimes and omissions by the federal government in confronting the coronavirus pandemic, asked for the indictment of Queiroz’s partner for nine crimes. All properly tested! It will be up to the PGR Augusto Aras, the attorney general who is not looking for anything, to accept the complaint and forward it to the Supreme Court. Jair Bolsonaro, the maniac of early treatment, is the notorious and uncontested leader of the band that is in prison – and of the band of thousands that is on the loose.

Thus, it is imperative for the country, for the maintenance of democracy and social peace, and even for the preservation of Brazilian lives, that the chief of the scum finds – as soon as possible! – the same fate as the pau-mandados, and be caged in a maximum security prison, and isolated from social life, a suitable place for savages who threaten life, as is the case of Jair Bolsonaro, the damned man who said: ‘vaccinates are contracting AIDS ahead of schedule’.