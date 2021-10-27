The author of soap operas Gilberto Braga dies in Rio, at the age of 75

This Tuesday (26), at the Copa Star Hospital, in the south of Rio, the author of soap operas Gilberto Braga died at the age of 75. Considered one of the biggest names in Brazilian television drama, he is the author of classic TV works such as Dancing days, Anything goes, melee and Tropical paradise, among others.

He was hospitalized since last Friday (22) and had been facing health problems for some years. He went to the hospital with a picture of generalized infection, after a perforation in the esophagus. Gilberto Braga was married to Edgar Moura Brasil, a decorator and his partner for nearly 50 years.

The television dramatist was born in Rio de Janeiro on November 1, 1945. He studied Arts at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio and began teaching at the Alliance Française.

Success – The soap opera Dancing days (1978) achieved great success and marked the debut of Gilberto Braga in prime time, as the title author, in addition to being the first contemporary novel and adaptation of a well-known novel. The international soundtrack, basically with disco songs, was a sales success, with more than 1.5 million copies, as well as the national soundtrack, with 1 million copies, stimulating the growth of new houses of the genre. The soap opera also launched several fads, such as hang gliding flights and lurex socks used with sandals.

THE Globo Network he informed that Gilberto went on to study law and take a public exam for Itamaraty, but did not advance in either of the two careers. He served as a French teacher and was a theater and film critic for the newspaper The globe, among other functions, all this before dedicating himself exclusively to teledramaturgy.

The novelist signed – alone or in partnership with renowned authors – great successes and had social criticism as one of the most striking features of his works. Normally, his stories were set in the city of Rio, where he had the pleasure and habit of walking the streets, which made him a great connoisseur of life in Rio.

Your first job at Globe it was in 1972, with an adaptation of The Lady of the Camellias for the program Special Case, directed by Walter Avancini. The story was carried out by Glória Menezes. Then came other episodes for the show. One of them, specifically, was very successful at the time: The Deserted Beaches, which had Dina Sfat, Yoná Magalhães and Juca de Oliveira in the cast.

The experience of writing a novel came in 1974. Under the title The Gold Rush, Gilberto signed the plot alongside Lauro César Muniz and Janete Clair. He was only 29 years old and his great source of inspiration and training was Janete, as he made a point of saying in interviews he gave throughout his career.

Then came the adaptations Helen and Madam, both shown in 1975. That same year, he took on the challenge of continuing the soap opera Angry!, by Janet Clair. The author had to dedicate herself to a new project and Gilberto started to sign the authorship of the plot, which aired at seven o’clock.

His first big hit, however, was Slave Isaura, shown in 1976, a landmark of national television drama. Gilberto signed the adaptation that made him very well known when he was just 31 years old. Slave Isaura it is one of the most sold and exhibited works on the international market.

In 1977 he wrote Mrs. Xepa, which narrated the story of a popular market, lived by Yara Cortes. Shown at six o’clock, the work had the best audience performance of the track so far. The premiere in the so-called prime time, from 8 pm, was in 1978, with Dancing days. Sonia Braga emerged in the main role – which had the character of Joana Fomm as antagonist. In 1980, he wrote Jellyfish, which had the co-authorship of Manoel Carlos from chapter 57 onwards. Brillant, from 1981, Gilberto had the contribution of Euclydes Marinho and Leonor Bassères. The author repeated the partnership with Leonor in his two following works: Crazy Love (1983) and melee (1984).

Gilberto wrote in 1986 his first miniseries, Golden years, directed by Roberto Talma. It was a story set during the JK government. The leading couple was played by Malu Mader and Cássio Gabus Mendes. Gilberto also signed the musical production of the miniseries. The author never hid his connection with the world of music. He chose most of the soundtracks of his novels and the themes of the characters.