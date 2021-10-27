The Health Department detected two cases of breast cancer during the Pink October campaign – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/26/2021 4:25 PM.

Since the beginning of the month, the City of Feira, through the Hospital Foundation, has intensified consultations and examinations, which are spontaneously attended to.

Photo: Fátima Brandão/ Secom

wake up city

In the first fortnight of Pink October, the month to combat breast cancer, the Municipal Center for Diagnostic Imaging Dr. Eugênio Laurine (CMDI) performed 958 mammograms. Of these tests, 394 reports have already been delivered, with two positive cases being diagnosed for the disease in patients aged between 44 and 64 years.

During this period, the CMDI performed 233 ultrasounds and 52 breast punctures, while the Romilda Maltês Municipal Cancer Prevention Center (CMPC) already carried out 1,646 preventive consultations in the first half of October.

The CEO of Fundação Hospitalar de Feira de Santana, Gilberte Lucas, draws attention to the importance of women seeking health services for early detection of the disease.

“Saving time is the best way to beat cancer. Therefore, the early diagnosis of the disease is the best ally for the treatment, increasing the chances of cure and the patients’ quality of life”, he says.

“We are striving to meet the pent-up demand that, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, stopped taking its tests. And to facilitate the service, we streamline the waiting time for results in up to 10 days”, he stressed.

The President of the Hospital Foundation also highlights the carrying out of joint health efforts held at the CMDI on Saturdays. “We are attentive to the needs of the population and we believe that we are going to surpass the number of exams carried out in the last two years”, points out Gilberte Lucas.