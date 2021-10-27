The merger of Betânia and Embaré will create a company with revenues of R$ 4 billion

After a year of negotiations, Betânia Lácteos, from Ceará, and the Antunes family, controller of Embaré (owner of brands such as Camponesa), signed a merger agreement. The capital will be R$1.7 billion, with estimated revenue for 2022 from R$4 billion.

The details of the agreement should be disclosed this Wednesday (27), through a statement to the market. The transaction also needs the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Businessman Bruno Girão, majority partner of Betânia Lácteos, should be confirmed as the CEO of the new company. His management should meet targets set by the company’s Board of Directors, which will also have the North American investment fund Arlon, which is already a partner of Betânia, as a partner.

The union will result in a company that will dispute the second place in the ranking of the largest companies in the country in milk collection with the Swiss Nestle. The leadership among companies with known numbers belongs to Laticínios Bela Vista, owner of the Piracanjuba brand.

Merger of Betânia and Embaré

In September, information began to circulate about the companies’ interest in merging. On the 5th of that month, THE PEOPLE confirmed the negotiations with the CEO of Betânia Lácteos, Bruno Girão. The negotiation will impact the dairy and dairy products segment in Brazil, since, after the merger, the companies will give rise to the second largest company in the segment operating in the country.

About the subject

At the time, due to the secrecy of the market, common at the beginning of negotiations of this size, the Cearense stated that it could not detail the progress of the negotiations.

“In fact, we are talking to Embaré, but we can’t comment on anything else at the moment,” said the manager of the company from Ceará to THE PEOPLE.

Betânia’s future involves expansion of factories in Ceará

With an investment of around R$ 70 million, the Betânia brand opened the first factory with the capacity to produce powdered milk in Ceará, generating around 4 thousand indirect and 60 direct jobs. The project was inaugurated on the same day as the confirmation of the interest in merging with the owner of the Camponesa brand.

The unit is located in the Morada Nova industrial complex, about 164 km from Fortaleza and has the capacity to process 200,000 liters of milk per day. The project will make the municipality a production hub for all the brand’s dairy products, with a focus on increasing its presence in the export market.

About the subject

After the merger with Embaré, Betânia highlights that the company’s development plans include new investments in other regions of Ceará. Partnership is also part of the plans of the state government, which plans to expand the assistance policy for small producers to buy cooling tanks to store milk.

*With information and collaboration from reporter Armando de Oliveira Lima and Adailma Mendes

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags