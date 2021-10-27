The only 2 Brazilian universities in global reputation ranking

by

young man in graduate clothes

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Reputation ranking published on Wednesday was based on the opinion of 10,900 academics

Two Brazilian universities are the only South American ones to appear in a ranking of global reputation prepared by the British publication Times Higher Education (THE) and published this Wednesday (10/27).

The University of São Paulo (USP) is the best placed Brazilian in the ranking, sharing positions 81 to 90 with other foreign universities.

The University of Campinas (Unicamp) was ranked between 151 and 175.

Both improved their performance compared to the same ranking elaborated in 2020: USP rose ten positions this year and Unicamp, five.