The pandemic is ‘far from over’, warns WHO emergency committee

GENEVA – The Covid-19 pandemic is “far from over”. That’s what alerted the emergency committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, when it asked countries to recognize all vaccines approved by the agency.

This committee meets every three months to take stock of the situation.

After the last committee meeting — which meets every three months to take stock of the whole situation — last week, a statement was published, which stated that: “although progress has been made thanks to the increased use of vaccines and their treatments, analysis of the current situation and forecasting models indicate that the pandemic is far from over.”

The committee also indicated that it “has unanimously decided that the pandemic is an extraordinary event that continues to harm the health of populations around the world, poses a risk of international spread and disruption of international traffic, and requires a coordinated international response.”

In its recommendations to governments, the committee continues to oppose the principle of passporting vaccines for international travel, due to the uneven distribution of immunizations around the world. In addition, WHO also asks States to “acknowledge vaccines that have received authorization for emergency use” from the organization.

So far, WHO has approved two messenger RNA vaccines (Modern and Pfizer / BioNTech), two immunizers with inactivated Chinese virus, from Sinopharm and SinoVac, one from Johnson & Johnson and several versions from Astrazeneca.