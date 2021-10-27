The plan is now to “slice” asteroids 100 seconds before Earth impact

Spray! That’s what the authors of a new study suggest doing with dangerous asteroids that may approach on a collision course with Earth. The proposal is to send to the space rocks a series of rods capable of slicing them into hundreds of harmless pieces, thus nullifying any potential destructive asteroids.

According to the plan, detailed in a very technical article on the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) Experimental Cosmology Group website, and submitted to Advances in Space Research, the rods would measure from 1.8 to 3 meters and beyond of an ability to “penetrate” rocks, they could also contain explosives—perhaps even nuclear ones.

It may seem somewhat dangerous because of the many pieces of asteroids that will still fall to Earth, potentially in inhabited areas, after interception with the rods. But the authors addressed this issue extensively and made sure that the resulting debris clouds would not be dangerous. In fact, a rock like the asteroid Apophis, 370 meters in diameter, would be reduced to 30,000 pebbles.

A projection of the effect of the cloud of fragments over the Earth in two different scenarios (Image: Reproduction/Alexander Cohen/Creative Commons)

Any damage caused by this debris would be negligible compared to the impact of the 19 meter asteroid that exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, in February 2013. The impact had the force of 30 Hiroshima bombs, but there were no fatalities as the explosion occurred in an area outside the city. Still, the inhabitants felt the shock waves, broken glass, and there were minor injuries.

NASA constantly monitors asteroids considered to be close to Earth, but there is none, among those already discovered, that pose any risk. Still, the Chelyabinsk incident took everyone by surprise—no one saw that the rock was approaching. In addition to seeking to increase the network of observation instruments to “see” better the space around the planet, NASA developed its own planetary defense plans.

One such plan is the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), which will have its first test later this year or next. In this experiment, NASA will attempt to deflect the 160-meter moon from the asteroid Didymos. The goal is to see if displacement is enough to determine that DART can deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth, so that it “gets out of our way”, so to speak.

The PI plan would deploy dozens of spear-like rods in the path of an oncoming asteroid, “pulverizing” the rock into hundreds of pieces. The outer layers are removed first and then successive rods remove the inner layers in a conical pattern. On the right, an optical and acoustic signature of each fragment, as well as the dust distribution. Right, below, effects of various fragments to observers on the surface (Image: Reproduction/Alexander Cohen/Creative Commons)

While NASA’s idea works in theory, the new PI plan (meaning “Pulverize it,” or “Pulverize it” in a free translation), presented by the authors, has a notable advantage: it can be put into practice even when the asteroid is just minutes away to collide with the planet. This means that if the asteroid is only detected when it is too close for a mission like DART to be possible, PI can still spring into action.

The authors claim that the PI plan’s rods could be launched by a rocket like SpaceX’s Falcon 9, and deployed in the region around the asteroid. For a rock the size of the Chelyabinsk asteroid, the PI could intercept the threat just 100 seconds before impact “using a launcher similar to the one used for intercontinental ballistic missiles,” according to the research. For a rock the size of Apophis, the PI could be implemented 10 days before reaching Earth.

However, even this promising plan requires testing, which implies the need for relatively close asteroids to “slice” them with the deadly rods. Initially, even terrestrial rocks could be used, but eventually definitive proof that the idea works in practice should include a real asteroid.

Source: UCSB, Space.com