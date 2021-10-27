The Pope: the Spirit changes the heart, bureaucracy prevents access to the grace of the Spirit

“St. Paul’s preaching is totally centered on Jesus and his paschal mystery. To the Galatians, tempted to base their religiosity on the observance of precepts and traditions, he recalls the center of salvation and faith: the death and resurrection of the Lord” , stressed Francisco.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis continued the cycle of catechesis on the Letter of St. Paul to the Galatians at the General Audience, this Wednesday (27/10), in the Paul VI Room, in the Vatican, on the theme “The Fruit of the Spirit”.

“St. Paul’s preaching is totally centered on Jesus and his paschal mystery. To the Galatians, tempted to base their religiosity on the observance of precepts and traditions, he recalls the center of salvation and faith: the death and resurrection of the Lord” , stressed Francisco.

According to the Pope, “even today, many seek religious certainty rather than the true and living God, focusing on rituals and precepts rather than embracing the God of love with all their being. This is the temptation of the new fundamentalists, those who are afraid to go forward on the path and turn back because they feel insecure. Seek the security of God and not the God of security“. St. Paul asks the Galatians to return to the essentials, to the God who gives us life in Christ crucified. He testifies to this in the first person: “It is no longer I who live, it is Christ who lives in me.”

Works of the flesh and fruit of the Spirit

Then the Pope asked the following question: “What happens when we find Jesus Crucified in prayer? What happened under the cross happens: Jesus gives the Spirit, that is, gives his own life.”

The Spirit, which flows from Jesus’ Passover, is the beginning of spiritual life. It is He who changes the heart: not our works. It is He who changes the heart, not the things we do, but the action of the Holy Spirit in us! It is he who guides the Church, and we are called to obey his action, which goes wherever and however he wants. Furthermore, it was the realization that the Holy Spirit descended on everyone and that his grace was at work without exclusion that convinced even the most reluctant of the Apostles that the Gospel of Jesus was intended for everyone and not for a privileged few.

“Those who seek security, the little group, turn away from the Spirit, they don’t let the freedom of the Spirit enter them. Thus, the life of the community is regenerated in the Holy Spirit; and it is always thanks to Him that we nourish our Christian life and continue our spiritual struggle.”

According to the Pope, spiritual combat is another great teaching of the Letter to the Galatians. The Apostle presents two opposing fronts: on the one hand the “works of the flesh”, on the other the “fruit of the Spirit”. “What are the works of the flesh?” Francisco asked. “These are behaviors contrary to the Spirit of God. Meat is a word that indicates man in his earthly dimension, closed in on himself, in a horizontal life, where worldly instincts are followed and the door closes to the Spirit, who lifts us up and opens us to God and others. But the flesh also reminds us that all of this ages and passes away, it rots, while the Spirit gives life. Paul enumerates the works of the flesh, which refer to the selfish use of sexuality, to magical practices that are idolatrous, and to what undermines interpersonal relationships, such as “content, jealousy, anger, quarrels, discord, parties…” All of this is the fruit of the flesh, of only human behavior, sickly human. A human being has his values, but that is sickeningly human.“

The fruit of the Spirit, on the contrary, is “charity, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, meekness, temperance”. Christians, who put on “Christ” at baptism, are called to live in this way. It can be a good spiritual exercise to read St. Paul’s list and observe one’s own conduct, to see if it corresponds, if our life is truly in accordance with the Holy Spirit, if it bears these fruits. For example, the first three are love, peace and joy: by them it is recognized whether a person is indwelt by the Spirit. A person who is at peace, who is joyful and who loves. With these three traits we see the Spirit.

So much bureaucracy to give a sacrament

According to the Pope, “this teaching of the Apostle is a great challenge for our communities”. Sometimes those who approach the Church have the impression that they are facing a great deal of commands and precepts. This is not the Church, it could be any association. In reality, the beauty of faith in Jesus Christ cannot be apprehended on the basis of too many commandments and a moral vision that, developing in many currents, can make us forget the original fruitfulness of love, nourished by prayer that gives peace and for the joyful testimony”.

“The life of the Spirit expressed in the sacraments cannot be smothered by a bureaucracy that impedes access to the grace of the Spirit, author of the conversion of the heart. How often do we priests or bishops go through so much bureaucracy to give a sacrament, to welcome people, and people say, “No, I don’t like that,” and leave. They don’t often see in us the power of the Spirit that regenerates, that makes us new.”

Towards Cop26



After the catechesis, the Pope greeted the English-speaking pilgrims, “especially young people from various countries involved in the Glasgow COP26 and groups from the United States”. “Upon all of you and your families I invoke the joy and peace of the Lord,” said Francis.

“Yes to life”

Saluting the Polish faithful, Francis recalled that at the request of a foundation in the country called “Yes to life”, he blessed the bells on Wednesday with the name “The voice of the unborn”.

They are destined for Ecuador and Ukraine. For these nations and for all, they are a sign of commitment in favor of the defense of human life from conception to natural death. May its sound,” the Pope said, “announce the “Gospel of life” to the world, awaken the conscience of men and the memory of the unborn. I entrust to your prayer every child conceived, whose life is sacred and inviolable.