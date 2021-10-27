The US returns to accepting Brazilians, and demand for flights rises up to 300%

RIO – The opening of the United States to Brazilian tourists as of the 8th of November has led airlines to anticipate the resumption of flights to cities such as New York, Miami and Orlando. With the definition of the rules on who can travel, made last Monday, the increase in the search for tickets reaches 300%, according to the companies. And, despite the soaring dollar, flights scheduled for December are already up to 70% occupied.

This Tuesday, the US consulates in Brazil resumed scheduling new visas for Brazilians, suspended since May last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Airlines flights Rio-Miami will be daily starting next month, now there are three weekly flights Photo: Bloomberg / Bloomberg

With the disclosure of the rules made by the US government, American Airlines anticipated the resumption of segments and increased the frequency of flights between the two countries. Alexandre Cavalcanti, the airline’s commercial director for Brazil and Uruguay, points out that the total number of segments will almost double by December, going from the current 20 weekly flights to 38 by the end of the year.

He cites the case of the São Paulo-Miami stretch, which will go from seven to ten flights a week at the beginning of November, as well as the Rio-Miami flight, which will go from three a week to daily starting next month. São Paulo- Dallas returns in December.

In addition, the company starts to fly every day from São Paulo to New York, and in December it starts operating the Rio-NY stretch on a temporary basis. According to the executive, the government’s announcement generated an increase in demand. He cites the increase of up to 300% in demand in stores, call centers and websites.

-We’re going to have a big demand. Whoever is buying a ticket now is the one who had already planned and is now just going to make the trip. But the high dollar and rising costs of aviation kerosene create a greater challenge at this time of recovery – said Cavalcanti.

Tickets with promotional price sold out

He explained that, with the increase in demand, tickets with discounted prices are gone, but the floor of prices has not yet risen:

“We will analyze prices after demand is consolidated,” Cavalcanti said.

Diogo Elias, Sales and Marketing Director at Latam Airlines Brasil, has the same analysis. For him, the prices of international tickets are still at a lower level compared to the pre-pandemic period. He pointed out that only in recent months the international offer has started to be reestablished.

— At this time of recovery, it is not always possible to pass it on to the price despite the higher costs. But it is something we are aware of – he said, noting that aviation kerosene (QAV) has already increased by more than 100% this year compared to last year. — Our projection is that international flights will only recover in 2024 and return to pre-pandemic levels.

This recovery process begins with the opening of the US, as has already happened with several European countries in recent months. Therefore, Latam will increase frequencies from São Paulo to Miami and NY. They will go from three times a week to six in November. In December, they become daily. In December, the company returns to operating the São Paulo-Orlando route.

— The opening of the US was long-awaited news. The demand is good. There is a lot of pent-up demand, both from people who want to buy and people who had already bought and have an open ticket for rebooking. For December, the average occupancy is already at 70% — informed Elias.

Occupancy already reaches 70%

At first, Elias said that the resumption of international flights will be concentrated mainly in São Paulo, since routes from other locations such as Brasília, Recife, Salvador and Manaus still do not have a date to return to operation.

At Azul, the resumption will be concentrated in Campinas, in São Paulo. The company will increase from three to five weekly frequencies from Campinas to Fort Lauderdale (Florida) in November. In December, the route becomes daily.

The company, says Vitor Silva, network Planning manager at Azul, is also going to resume flights from Campinas to Orlando, which are now daily. On the other hand, the company still does not have a date for the reestablishment of flights from other cities in Brazil to Florida.

— There is a pent-up demand. We will have a search due to the holiday season, but there is a challenge for 2022 and 2023 due to the high dollar and the QAV. We are trying to hold as much as possible even with the pressure of costs – Silva said.

According to him, QAV represents around 35% to 40% of company costs and is at its highest level in five years.

— There is pressure for higher prices. The higher dollar could hurt demand.

Claudia Wischansky, Flytour franchisee in Juiz de Fora, already feels an increase in the demand for air tickets, after the definition of the rules of who can travel to the US.

— But the search is still timid due to the visa processes at the Consulates, which have resumed scheduling.

At Delta, as of mid-December, flights between the airports of São Paulo and New York are scheduled to resume, initially with three frequencies a week. By the end of February, the total rises to four flights a week, rising to five a week in March.

In a statement, Delta said it will resume service between Rio de Janeiro and Atlanta in February of next year. Gol also resumes operations in the US only in the first quarter of 2022.