Tiago Leifert reveals how he intends to say goodbye to “The Voice Brasil” after leaving the program’s presentation; check out

On October 20, TV Globo announced that Tiago Leifert would not return to the command of “The Voice Brasil” for personal reasons, news that was confirmed by the presenter himself. Now, in a note released by the network this Tuesday (26), Leifert revealed his plans for a farewell in the final of the talent show.

“If everything works out, I’ll be there to say goodbye. My goal is to go to the final and watch from the audience”, he stated. In his last year in charge of “The Voice”, the journalist said that he left his nervousness behind and enjoyed every second: “Unlike the other years, I was a lot more relaxed on recording this time. Because it’s my last season on reality TV, I really wanted to have fun, laugh, enjoy, enjoy a lot, because I know I’ll miss you. And that’s what I did”.

Tiago still gave some “spoilers” of what’s to come. “The Voice Brasil” debuts tonight, with the stage of blind auditions. “There are some auditions that were daring. At least two or three of them bring things that no one has ever done before. The artists came up with a completely different idea, not just aiming for approval, but with the goal of really putting on a great show. And, of course, that way it works, the chair flips. I think the public will notice who they are”, he stated. Promise!

With the departure of Leifert, who takes over the musical competition in the “Tira-teima” phase is André Marques. Despite being his debut, he has already presented programs in the same format. “For me, it’s a privilege to be friends with Tiago Leifert and now to be able to take care of our family. I’ve already done the ‘[The Voice] Kids’, ‘The Voice+’ and it’s my debut on ‘The Voice Brasil’. I’m suspicious to say, because I’m an avowed fan of the format, but the show looks beautiful. Different dynamics, incredible voices… It’s going to be awesome”, handed Andrew.

A veteran at the house, André was the presenter of the last edition of “No Limite” and guaranteed that the reception of the talent show judges could not have been more incredible: “I already know [Carlinhos] Brown, Claudinha [Leitte], IZA, Lulu [Santos] and [Michel] Longtime telo, so the exchange was easy. It’s been great recording with everyone.”

The early departure of Tiago Leifert

Tiago had already revealed that he would leave the “plim plim” months ago, in September. However, “The Voice” would be the last program he led on TV Globo. The presenter would stay ahead of the music competition until the grand finale of the season, which airs on December 23rd. With the change of plans, the journalist ends his nearly 16-year trajectory on the channel.

“My family needs me here in São Paulo in the coming weeks, so, with a broken heart, there is a change of plans. My dear friend André Marques takes over the season of ‘The Voice’ from the second phase onwards. At first I’m still there, we debut on October 26th. We’ll talk more soon”, wrote on October 20, confirming that he would not remain in charge of the program.

Globo also made it clear that the decision had been taken by the journalist himself. “For personal reasons, Tiago Leifert will only present the ‘Blind Auditions’ phase of ‘The Voice Brasil’. The following phases of the current season will be led by Andre Marques, alongside coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, Iza, Lulu Santos and Michel Teló, with Jeniffer Nascimento in backstage coverage”, said the company in a note.

Remember Tiago Leifert’s career at Globo

In 2004, Tiago Leifert began his career as a presenter and editor at Rede Vanguarda, an affiliate of TV Globo in the interior of São Paulo. Two years later, the journalist became a reporter for SportTV. It didn’t take long for him to become presenter and editor-in-chief of “Globo Esporte” in São Paulo – in which he promoted one of the main changes in the TV news format to date, and stood out for the relaxation on the air. In sports, he participated in coverage of three World Cups and an Olympics.

In 2012, Tiago migrated to TV Globo’s entertainment team, when he was invited to present “The Voice Brasil”. In 2015, he took over “É de Casa”, which was another new project by the network. A year later, Leifert won a space on the channel’s grid to talk about his greatest passions, the geek universe and the gaming world, with “Zero 1”. Also in 2016, the presenter took over the first season of “The Voice Kids”.

But, without a doubt, the biggest challenge came in 2017, when Tiago was Pedro Bial’s successor and became the presenter of “Big Brother Brasil”. After five seasons, he took part in the reality show’s historic moments – such as expulsions that made people talk, the announcement of the Covid-19 pandemic, the wall with more than 1 billion votes, among many others. His last challenge was to “replace” Fausto Silva in “Super Dança dos Famosos”, after the veteran’s departure from the channel.