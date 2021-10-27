Tiago Leifert wants to return to The Voice Brasil and sends a notice to Globo

James Leifert plans a return to The Voice Brazil after leave the command of the reality musical in a hurry. The presenter left the program before the end of the recordings because of personal problems, but expressed wish to go back.

Leifert confessed that he has the desire to watch the final of the program in the studio and say goodbye. “If everything works out, I will be there to say goodbye. My goal is to go to the final and watch from the audience”, revealed.

Tiago Leifert stays at The Voice Brasil until when?

Starting this Tuesday (26), the presenter will lead the stage of ‘Blind Auditions’ of the musical reality. He will continue in the attraction for the next three episodes, when he passes the baton to André Marques, who will present the other stages of the competition.

Even though it’s his last season ahead of The Voice Brasil, the presenter did not go through an atmosphere of nervousness. He was calm and said that the priority was to enjoy the moment to have fun.

“Unlike the other years, I was a lot more relaxed on recording this time. Because it’s my last season on reality TV, I really wanted to have fun, laugh, enjoy, enjoy a lot, because I know I’ll miss you. And that’s what I did”, said.

Leifert anticipated some surprises of the first phase of the 10th season of The Voice Brasil. “There are some auditions that were daring. At least two or three of them bring things that no one has ever done before”, declared.

“The artists came up with a completely different idea, not just aiming for approval, but with the goal of really putting on a great show. And, of course, that way it works, the chair flips. I think the public will notice who they are”, he bet.

Departure in a hurry from Globo

Tiago Leifert left The Voice Brasil recordings in early October. According to Globo, the presenter’s departure was motivated by personal problems. André Marques, who had initially been chosen as a temporary replacement, led the rest of the season.

“Hey guys! My family needs me in São Paulo in the coming weeks, so heartbroken, there’s a change of plans. My dear friend André Marques takes over The Voice in the second phase of the program. at first [fase] I’m still there, we debut on October 26th. We’ll talk more soon”, justified the presenter on social networks.

The grand finale of The Voice Brasil 2021, in which Tiago Leifert wants to participate, will air on December 23rd.