TikTok Star Accused of Killing Wife and Friend | celebrities

TikTok TikTok Star Accused of Killing Wife and Friend

Ali Abulaban, a TikTok star known as JinnKid, was accused of killing his wife, Ana Abulaban, and friend, Rayburn Cadenas Barron, after hearing them through his daughter’s iPad.

According to the indictment released last Monday (25), the content creator allegedly had a history of domestic violence and his wife had already filed a restraining order against him for a divorce.

At Ana’s request, Ali moved out of the couple’s apartment in San Diego, but she stayed at a hotel near the place and kept a key to the house without knowing it.

After the young woman left, the tiktoker sneaked into the apartment and installed an app on his five-year-old daughter’s iPad. A few hours later, Ali heard Ana talking to Rayburn.

According to prosecutor Taren Brast, the security cameras showed the influencer running back to the building and breaking into the apartment. Also according to Taren, Ali shot Rayburn three times at close range, hitting him in the neck, cheek and never. After that, he turned to his wife and shot him in the forehead. “The defendant fled the apartment. Neighbors heard the gunshots and witnessed the defendant leaving. He then made a phone call to his mother admitting that he shot and killed his wife,” the prosecutor said.

After what happened, Ali picked up her daughter at school and told her that something had happened. “He told his daughter that he ‘hurt his mother’ and was soon arrested by the police,” said the DA. The influencer called the police to turn himself in through a phone call at around 3:10 pm and forty-five minutes later, he was arrested with his daughter still in the car.

Ali Abulaban confessed to the murders alleging that his wife cheated on her with their friend. Prosecutor Taren Brast said Ana and Barron were just friends and there is no evidence to the contrary.

Judge Kimberlee Lagotta ordered the influencer to be arrested without bail for posing a risk of escape and danger to society, in addition to a protective order prohibiting him from contacting his daughter.

Ali Abulaban has garnered around 943,000 followers and 12 million likes on TikTok with his imitations of Tony Montana and John Wick from “Scarface”.