TikToker is accused of killing wife and another man after discovering alleged betrayal through the couple’s daughter’s iPad; know details

Tiktoker Ali Abulaban, better known as JinnKid on social media, was arrested last Thursday (21). He was accused of killing his wife and another man. The influencer, who has nearly 1 million followers and 12 million likes on TikTok alone, said he was not to blame for the case on Monday (25). According to a prosecutor, before that, he would have “spy on” the woman’s conversations.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Ana Abulaban and a man identified as Rayburn Cardenas Barron were found dead in an apartment, with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Shortly thereafter, Ali was found driving his car. He went through a police interrogation and ended up in jail. Yesterday, on the first day of his trial, he received two counts of murder, but he claimed to be innocent.

Espionage and suspicion of treason

During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Taren Brast mentioned what had happened and revealed that an alleged betrayal had motivated the crime. Ana would have asked Ali to leave the apartment on October 18th. Three days later, JinnKid reportedly took advantage of a woman’s exit to sneak into her house. At this point, he would have installed a listening device on their 5-year-old daughter’s iPad and messed up the whole place.

Some time later, Ali would have overheard Ana talking to Rayburn and accused his wife of treason. He would have gone to the apartment and shot the woman in the head, shooting the man right after. According to the local newspaper, he even confessed the situation to detectives, before pleading his innocence in court. Police authorities reported that the tiktoker wanted to run away with his daughter and would have gone to the school to pick her up. But agents found him less than an hour later, with the child in the car and in possession of a firearm.

The San Diego Union-Tribune claims that a judge ordered the arrest of Ali Abulaban and that he was not entitled to bail. JinnKid will also have to stay away from his daughter, due to a protective measure.