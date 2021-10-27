Tourist jumps out of car, faces 11 tigers in park and escapes alive – News

On October 1, 2003, the US Emergency Service receives a call from a man who says he urgently needs care after being attacked by a pit bull. It was a half-truth: he really needed attention, but he had been attacked by a much wilder animal, a three-year-old, 200 kg Siberian tiger. Thus, the story of Antoine Yates began to become known! Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

Antoine, then 37, had been seriously injured: his forearm was lacerated and part of the bone in his right leg could be seen. The flesh of both places appeared to have been ripped open by powerful claws. Crying and face down on the floor, he confirmed the version that he had been a pit bull Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

Within hours, the cops learned the truth: the attack had come from Ming, a three-year-old tiger who was also Antoine’s best friend since a cub. Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

How could a wild and endangered tiger live in a New York apartment without drawing the attention of the authorities? Answers began to appear in the following days. READ MORE: 2020 shows that UFOs are still capable of feats never seen before Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

Two days later, local police officers had a plan: one of them would climb down a rope, observe the apartment, and fire tranquilizer darts at the animal to be picked up. Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

Martin Duffy, the policeman in charge of the action, described the tense moments of the operation in an interview with the New York Post in 2018 SEE THIS: In 2020, medicine had to deal with extremely bizarre cases Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

‘I put the rifle through the window, threw a javelin and hit him. (…) He jumped up and ran away and ran to the opposite wall of the room and turned and ran back to the window, to me,’ said the officer Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

According to Duffy, only the bars on the window prevented the tiger from attacking him Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

After 15 minutes, with the dart already in effect, the police force entered the apartment, accompanied by wildlife conservation authorities. DON’T MISS: Vengeful Dog, ‘Goth’ Chicken and MacGyver Lizard: 2020 was the beast! Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

In the apartment, they still had to deal with snakes and a 2m crocodile named Al, all created by Antoine Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

At the trial hearing, where he was accused of wild animal possession, misdemeanor, and other crimes, Antoine explained why he had a three-year friendship with Ming. Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

‘He was abandoned. I know what abandonment is like. I feel heartbroken. I miss him so much. He’s like my brother, my best friend, my only friend, really,’ he said. VALE O CLIQUE: 2020 brings together a real manual on how to waver beautifully in a live Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

Antoine also had two lions (Jabba and Nemo), who died young. Nemo was even bought sick from a Minnesota dealer. He had only a few days to live, but with Antoine he lived more than a year SEE ALSO: In 2020, medicine saved people from very specific emergencies Play/Noah’s Lost Ark Animal Rescue Center

In an interview with MEL Magazine, Antoine stated that he bought 9 kg of meat every day and spent 23 hours a day inside the apartment, living in harmony with a lot of animals. But how did the attack take place? Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live

According to Antoine, it had to do with a cat named Shadow that he brought on the street. The day of the attack was the day Ming and Shadow first met, after he forgot to put the cat in a room, as usual. If the two hadn’t known each other three years ago, Ming would have killed him, but he was ‘content’ to take out the frustration of not killing Shadow by snapping Antoine’s knee Playback/YouTube/OKTV Live