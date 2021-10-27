Toy Story’s source film wins teaser

lightyear, a film that will tell the origin of the character who inspired the Buzz Lightyear doll from Toy Story, won his first teaser. The preview can be seen above.

Chris Evans, the protagonist’s voice actor, commented on the launch on Twitter, with emotional words:

“I have goose bumps. And I will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thoughts that it’s between now and July because nothing ever makes me feel so much joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and basically will be always on my mind”.

The official synopsis says the sci-fi adventure will feature the ultimate origin story of the hero who inspired the puppet, featuring the space explorer who would gain legions of fans.

lightyear is driven by Angus Maclane, Pixar animator who co-directed looking for dory, in addition to Toy Story shorts.

The character will be voiced by Chris Evans, actor known for living the captain America at the MCU. The debut is scheduled for June 17, 2022.